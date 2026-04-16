Classic PS1 Game Now Available for Free

A classic PS1 game is now available for free, or at least a remaster of it is. The game in question hails from 1996, which means it turns 30 years old this year. That said, it didn’t come to the United States until 1998. And for decades, it was a PS1 console exclusive, until this remaster brought it to all modern platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and even mobile phones. And it is via the latter of these platforms that it is currently free to download and keep forever. The perk of this is that it means the free download is accessible to virtually everyone. The downside is that this is not the best version of the nostalgic remaster.

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More specifically, between now and April 23, via the mobile version of the Epic Games Store, all nostalgic gamers can claim Broken Sword: Shadows of the Templars: Reforged for free on both iOS and Android. All that is required is an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing. Meanwhile, once claimed, the game is free to keep perpetually until either Epic Games Store shuts down or your account is shut down or lost.

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A 1996 Classic

The original game, for those that do not know, is Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars, which debuted the series in 1996. It was developed by Revolution Software and published by Virgin Interactive. And upon release, it earned an 81 on GameRankings, sold well, and spawned the Broken Sword series, which spanned five games that ran until 2014, and which is currently being revived with the upcoming sixth game in the series, Broken Sword: Parzival’s Stone.

Then came the remaster, which was released in 2024 by Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars – Reforged, the original studio behind the game. And this remaster scored actually higher than the original with critics, earning up to an 89 on Metacritic. As for the remaster, it is the same gameplay and story as the original, but updated with 4K visuals, as well as completely new audio.

Those who decide to check out the remaster of the PS1 classic game now that it is available for free should expect a runtime of roughly 10 or 11 hours, with slight variance depending on how good you are with classic point-and-click adventure gameplay and puzzles.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.