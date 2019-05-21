Avengers: Endgame’s Body Double for Old Man Captain America Has Been Found

Avengers: Endgame has been thriving in box offices ever since its April debut, and the film is poised to live on for decades to come. As the climax to the MCU, the latest Avengers flick closed the chapter on stories for heroes like Captain America, and they went out valiantly. And at long last, fans have found one of the actors needed to bring Steve Rogers full circle.

Over on Instagram, fans appear to have found the actor who stepped in as a body double for Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame. When Steve comes back as an old man, fans were shocked to learn he lived an entire life in the time he traveled to in order to return the Infinity Stones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To pull for this older look, Marvel Studios used a body double to help impose Chris Evans’ face on an older actor. It was for this reason Patrick Gorman was hired, and the man secretly posted a behind-the-scenes picture of him from set months ago without fans catching on.

“Who am I? Haha! You’ll never guess and I won’t tell,” the actor wrote back in January. “Mysteries are fun!!”

As you can see above, the actor is shown wearing the plaid button down and tan jacket that Steve wears on his trip back to the present. Gorman looks every bit as purposeful as Captain America in this shot, even with those dots on his face. The marks are there to inform the visual effects team when they superimpose Evans’ face in post production. But when it came to filming on set, it was Gorman who brought the superhero to life.

For fans, this find is an exciting one, and it marks yet another instance of the MCU aging (or de-aging) its heroes. In the past, Robert Downey Jr. was de-aged when a younger version of Tony Stark was shown, and the same happened to Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym. However, other characters like Peggy Carter were aged up just like Steve in Avengers: Endgame, and actress Hayley Atwell underwent a similar process using a body double to bring the SHIELD founder to the big screen.

So, did the arrival of Old Man Cap take you by surprise? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.