John Wick 3 May End Up Toppling Avengers: Endgame at Box Office This Weekend

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum races into theaters this weekend and if industry analysts prove correct, it may be the movie to dethrone Avengers: Endgame from its three-week run atop the box office. A new report from Variety suggests the third John Wick is tracking between 30-$34 million while Avengers: Endgame, on the other hand, has dropped at least 57 percent the last two weekends. If it keeps that pace between weekends three and four, it will end up grossing about $27.2m domestically.

To date, Avengers: Endgame has grossed $2.5 billion worldwide ($728.45m domestically) on it’s way to becoming the second-highest grossing film to hit the box office. Luckily enough for Summit and the team at Lionsgate, the perfect storm has formed for the threequel this weekend — hype for Endgame has cooled dramatically and the third entry in the John Wick franchise has been receiving rave reviews ahead of its release.

Historically, the Wick films haven’t been overwhelmingly successful at the box office, though they’ve been able to draw pretty well against their relatively low budgets. John Wick: Chapter 2 ended up making $92.02m ($171.5m WW) at the domestic box office while the initial film grossed $43.04m ($88.8m WW).

ComicBook.com’s Kofi Outlaw rated the film a perfect five out of five, saying it “leans further than ever into what makes the John Wick series great.”

“Parabellum succeeds by offering viewers a non-stop lineup of fun, innovative, and thrilling action stunt sequences; it basically cements the idea that John Wick is to the action genre what Final Destination is to horror,” Outlaw says. “The beatdowns and kills of John Wick 3 are probably the best of the series, with the filmmakers seeming to realize that going over the top is pretty much a non-existent issue.”

Avengers: Endgame is now showing while John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum enters theaters May 10th.

