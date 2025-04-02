Marvel’s Hawkeye Hailee Steinfeld Wishes She Had an X-Men Character’s Powers in Real Life

Hailee Steinfeld revealed she would want superpowers like those possessed by various X-Men characters during a recent appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones Versus. The actress, who portrays Kate Bishop in Marvel’s Hawkeye series, made this disclosure while facing off against Michael B. Jordan in the popular spicy food challenge show. Both stars are currently promoting their upcoming horror film Sinners, using the competitive eating platform to engage with fans while discussing their professional and personal lives. The revelation came during one of the show’s signature games, where contestants must correctly guess information about each other or face the consequence of consuming increasingly spicy chicken wings.

During the challenge, Jordan was tasked with guessing what superpower Steinfeld would most want to possess in real life. The Creed star incorrectly guessed “time travel,” leading to his defeat when Steinfeld revealed her actual answer was “mind reading.” After learning he had lost the round, Jordan jokingly responded, “That would be good right now,” acknowledging how telepathic abilities would give him an advantage in their competition.

Steinfeld’s desire for telepathic abilities stands in stark contrast to her MCU character Kate Bishop, who relies entirely on exceptional archery skills and combat training rather than supernatural powers. Since her introduction in the 2021 Disney+ series Hawkeye, Steinfeld has portrayed a character who follows in the footsteps of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), embracing the human side of heroism in a universe filled with gods, super soldiers, and cosmic beings. The actress has quickly become a fan favorite, with audiences praising her performance as the determined young archer who ultimately assumes the Hawkeye mantle, positioning her as part of the next generation of Marvel heroes alongside characters like Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

The MCU Will Soon Feature Multiple Telepaths

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Patrick Stewart has officially been confirmed to reprise his role as Professor Charles Xavier in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, according to Marvel Studios’ recent cast announcement that also included Ian McKellen returning as Magneto, alongside Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler and Rebecca Romijn as Mystique. This marks a significant expansion of the X-Men presence in the MCU following Stewart’s brief appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Beyond the veterans joining Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios is reportedly moving forward with casting for their dedicated X-Men project. The studio is reportedly eyeing Harris Dickinson for Cyclops, Sadie Sink for Jean Grey, and Julia Butters for Kitty Pryde, though no deals have been finalized. Marvel President Kevin Feige has previously indicated that the “Mutant era” of the MCU would begin in earnest following Deadpool & Wolverine, with plans to feature both familiar and lesser-known mutant characters in upcoming projects. So far, the studio has kept its promise, as the X-Men are a massive part of the MCU’s next crossover movie.

Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld will be seen next on Sinners, hitting theaters on April 18th.

