Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders Wants Disney to Use Avengers: Endgame Profits to Raise Worker Pay

Avengers: Endgame continues its tear at the box office, getting noticed by the vast majority of Hollywood. Not just that, but it appears those on Capitol Hill have their eyes set on the blockbuster movie too. Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) brought the film up earlier tonight in a tweet meant to shed light on the pay discrepancies blue-collar workers face at the Walt Disney Company.

As of this writing, Avengers: Endgame has grossed over $1.21 billion worldwide for Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company. Sanders suggests Disney could use their proceeds from Endgame box office receipts to all of the company’s employees a “middle class wage.”

What would be truly heroic is if Disney used its profits from Avengers to pay all of its workers a middle class wage, instead of paying its CEO Bob Iger $65.6 million – over 1,400 times as much as the average worker at Disney makes. https://t.co/NrcFSk4LZc — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 29, 2019

Coincidentally enough, Sanders comments about Iger’s salary come days after Abigail Disney — the great niece of founder Walt Disney — also brought the executive’s pay into the spotlight.

“To brush aside criticism of the low wage you pay workers at the company by saying you pay more than the Federal Minimum Wage and that you provide opportunities for education is a dodge,” Disney said earlier this month on Twitter. “We all know the Federal Minimum is too low to live on. So why must we, at a company that’s to brush aside criticism of the low wage you pay workers at the company by saying you pay more than the Federal Minimum Wage and that you provide opportunities for education is a dodge. We all know the Federal Minimum is too low to live on.”

Both Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. The last remaining Marvel Studios film of the year is Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is set to swing into theaters July 2nd.

