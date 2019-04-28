Avengers: Endgame Official Opening Day Box Office Out, Tracking for $340 Million Plus Weekend

Avengers: Endgame is crushing records in its opening weekend at the box office. On Friday, it broke the record set Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 for highest-grossing opening day. Endgame made $156.7 million on Friday, including a record-setting $60 million in Thursday night previews. That beats the $119.1 million record set by The Force Awakens by more than $38 million.

The film is now expected to set a new opening weekend record with approximately $340 million in its first three days. That’s a conservative number, with some projected the film will climb to the $350-$375 range.

“Avengers: Endgame is dusting every record in the books as it proves itself to be a cultural event on a global scale,” Shawn Robbins, chief analyst for BoxOffice, tells ComicBook.com. “Marvel has delivered on their promise of an epic conclusion to unprecedented storytelling that prioritized creative vision and fan enthusiasm for the last eleven years. This is the payoff to that goodwill. No film in history has been this widely anticipated, released, and embraced in the same moment.”

Endgame, the finale to Marvel Studios’ decade-long Infinity Saga, is benefiting from having the widest box office opening of all time. The film may also have the first $1 billion opening weekend at the global box office.

Endgame is receiving praise from critics and fans, including ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis. “The final movie in Marvel’s Infinity Saga is a masterpiece,” Davis writes in his review. “It’s an absolute spectacle which needs to be watched on the biggest screen possible. It’s a love letter to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, I’d argue that Avengers: Endgame is the film event of our lifetime and lives up to every bit of global hype it has garnered. It is setting a new standard and raising the bar for event films and likely will not be matched in this generation of filmmaking.”

Fellow Marvel Studios movie Captain Marvel is getting a boost from Endgame’s opening. Captain Marvel jumped from fourth place last weekend to second place this weekend and is expected to earn another $8.3 million for the weekend. The film has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

1. Avengers: Endgame

Opening Weekend

Friday: $157 million

Weekend: $340 million

Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.

2. Captain Marvel

Week Eight

Friday: $2.3 million

Weekend: $8.3 million

Total: $413 million

Captain Marvel is an extraterrestrial Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of an intergalactic battle between her people and the Skrulls. Living on Earth in 1995, she keeps having recurring memories of another life as U.S. Air Force pilot Carol Danvers. With help from Nick Fury, Captain Marvel tries to uncover the secrets of her past while harnessing her special superpowers to end the war with the evil Skrulls.

Captain Marvel is written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

3. The Curse of La Llorona

Week Two

Friday: $2.4 million

Weekend: $7.8 million

Total: $41.5 million

In 1970s Los Angeles, the legendary ghost La Llorona is stalking the night — and the children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother, a social worker and her own kids are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope of surviving La Llorona’s deadly wrath is a disillusioned priest who practices mysticism to keep evil at bay.

The Curse of La Llorona is directed by Michael Chaves from a script by by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis and is the sixth film in The Conjuring Universe. The film stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz and Patricia Velásquez.

4. Breakthrough

Week Two

Friday: $2 million

Weekend: $7.2 million

Total: $27 million

Breakthrough is based on the inspirational true story of one mother’s unfaltering love in the face of impossible odds. When Joyce Smith’s adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost. But as John lies lifeless, Joyce refuses to give up. Her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for John’s recovery, even in the face of every case history and scientific prediction. From producer DeVon Franklin (Miracles from Heaven) and adapted for the screen by Grant Nieporte (Seven Pounds) from Joyce Smith’s own book, Breakthrough is an enthralling reminder that faith and love can create a mountain of hope, and sometimes even a miracle.

The film stars Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, Mike Colter, Marcel Ruiz, Sam Trammel, and Dennis Haysbert.

5. Shazam!

Week Four

Friday: $1.6 million

Weekend: $5.6 million

Total: $131.2 million

We all have a superhero inside of us — it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In 14-year-old Billy Batson’s case, all he needs to do is shout out one word to transform into the adult superhero Shazam. Still a kid at heart, Shazam revels in the new version of himself by doing what any other teen would do — have fun while testing out his newfound powers. But he’ll need to master them quickly before the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana can get his hands on Shazam’s magical abilities.

Shazam! is directed by David F. Sandberg from a screenplay by Henry Gayden, based on a story by Gayden and Darren Lemke. The film stars Asher Angel, Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou.

6. Little

Week Three

Friday: $1 million

Weekend: $3.55 million

Total: $36 million

Jordan is a take-no-prisoners tech mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant, April, and the rest of her employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself right before a do-or-die presentation. Jordan will now need to rely on April more than ever — if April is willing to stop treating Jordan like a 13-year-old child who has an attitude problem.

Little is directed by Tina Golden and stars Regina Hall, Issa Rae, and Marsai Martin.

7. Dumbo

Week Five

Friday: $929,000

Weekend: $3.3 million

Total: $107.1 million

Struggling circus owner Max Medici enlists a former star and his two children to care for Dumbo, a baby elephant born with oversized ears. When the family discovers that the animal can fly, it soon becomes the main attraction — bringing in huge audiences and revitalizing the run-down circus. The elephant’s magical ability also draws the attention of V.A. Vandevere, an entrepreneur who wants to showcase Dumbo in his latest, larger-than-life entertainment venture.

Dumbo is directed by Tim Burton from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film is a live-action remake of Disney’s 1941 animated feature of the same name. The movie stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, and Alan Arkin.

8. Pet Sematary

Week Four

Friday: $377,000

Weekend: $1.25 million

Total: $52.5 million

Dr. Louis Creed and his wife, Rachel, relocate from Boston to rural Maine with their two young children. The couple soon discover a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near their new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his neighbor Jud Crandall, setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences.

Pet Sematary is directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer from a script by Jeff Buhler based on a story by Matt Greenberg. It is an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Stephen King. The film stars Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, and John Lithgow.

9. Us

Week Six

Friday: $378,000

Weekend: $1.22 million

Total: $172.9 million

Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a child. Haunted by a traumatic experience from the past, Adelaide grows increasingly concerned that something bad is going to happen. Her worst fears soon become a reality when four masked strangers descend upon the house, forcing the Wilsons into a fight for survival. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them.

Us is written and directed by Jordan Peele and stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker,

Penguins

Week Two

Friday: $330,000

Weekend: $1.1 million

Total: $5.7 million

An Adélie penguin named Steve joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. None of it comes easily for him, especially considering he’s targeted by everything from killer whales to leopard seals, who unapologetically threaten his happily ever after.

Penguins is directed by Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson.