Here’s How Much ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Could End Up Making at the Box Office

Avengers: Endgame tickets haven’t been on sale for a day and they’re already breaking records. Halfway through the day, Fandango announced the Marvel Studios flick had already broken the record previously set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens for most pre-sales in the first 24 hours. That’s right, Endgame sold more tickets in eight hours than the previous record-holder sold in a full 24-hour day.

Suffice to say, Endgame is well on its way to a monstrous box office haul for Marvel Studios. How big is big, exactly? Let’s break down a few different scenarios to see how much the upcoming blockbuster could end up making over the course of its run in theaters, using the numbers that are currently publicly available. Mainly, we’ll use the numbers of Avengers: Infinity War to compare to with the assumption Avengers: Endgame is currently on pace to outperform its predecessor. All numbers used will be worldwide box office totals unless otherwise noted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First and foremost, let’s do a best-case scenario. In the history of cinema, there’s never been a movie to gross $1 billion worldwide in its opening weekend. Should Avengers: Endgame hit the $1b mark in its opening weekend, that’s a 56 percent increase over the $640.5m Avengers: Infinity War made in its opening weekend. Again, the best case scenario, if Endgame were to carry that 56 percent increase its entire box office run, it’d end up making in the range of $3.2b, dwarfing Avatar‘s all-time worldwide box office record of $2.78b.

More modestly, previous reports have indicated that Endgame was tracking to open in a range upwards of $840m, an increase of 31 percent over its predecessor. Again, should Endgame carry that 31 percent increase over its entire run, it’d end up making just about $2.7b — $2.68b, to be exact. In that case, it’d trail Avatar‘s record by $100 million.

The thing with Avatar is that it performed incredibly well overseas, where it made a whopping 73 percent ($2.03b) of its box office haul. Domestically, the James Cameron-helmed film made $760m, nearly $100m more than Infinity War. It all boils down to Avengers: Endgame being a movie of unprecedented scale. The movies it passed on Fandango’s presale chart — Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Infinity War — each outsold Avatar in pre-sales and none of them have close to toppling the visual effects masterpiece.

Even if you shaved a few hundred million off the Endgame totals above as a margin of error, its box office would still end up in the range of $2.4b to $2.9b which, quite frankly, is looking more likely thanks to today’s pre-sale results.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

How much do you think Avengers: Endgame will end up making in its box office run? What about its opening weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!