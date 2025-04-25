5 Biggest Questions We Have for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again successfully resurrected Marvel’s beloved street-level corner of the MCU, continuing the complex journeys of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) while reintroducing fan-favorites like Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) and Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter (Wilson Bethel). The season delivered high-stakes drama, brutal action, and significant emotional fallout, particularly surrounding the shocking death of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), which drove much of Matt’s internal conflict. In Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again, we saw Matt grapple with his violent nature, briefly abandoning the Daredevil persona before reclaiming it to confront the emerging threat of the serial killer Muse (Hunter Doohan). Simultaneously, Wilson Fisk masterfully navigated the political landscape, culminating in a stunning power grab that fundamentally changes New York City.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: Spoilers below for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 10

While the season finale of Daredevil: Born Again brought some storylines to a head, it also set the stage for an even more explosive second season, leaving audiences with numerous burning questions about the future of New York and its heroes. Here are our biggest questions before Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again.

Will Daredevil and Bullseye Team Up to Take Mayor Fisk Down?

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter, the lethal marksman known as Bullseye, ended Season 1 not only alive but free, having orchestrated a bloody escape from Rikers Island after being moved to the general population — a death sentence for someone like him. Episode 8 of Daredevil: Born Again saw Dex perched with a sniper rifle, attempting to assassinate Fisk during the Black and White Gala, only for Matt Murdock to intervene and take the bullet. Now a fugitive with a clear vendetta against the man who manipulated and then tried to dispose of him, Bullseye represents a chaotic wild card. Daredevil, meanwhile, is actively organizing a resistance against Fisk’s newly declared martial law and his oppressive Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

While Matt vehemently rejected Dex’s manipulative plea for help earlier in the season, recognizing the psychopathic danger he poses, the new reality of Fisk’s iron grip on the city might force an uneasy alliance. Daredevil could channel Bullseye’s rage against their common enemy in these extenuating circumstances. That might prove the only option for Matt, as he’s the only one capable of controlling such a volatile killer, instead of letting Bullseye unleash unchecked mayhem on New York. Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again must explore this complex dynamic, potentially forcing Matt into a morally compromising partnership to combat a greater evil.

What Will Happen to the Punisher?

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Frank Castle’s return was a highlight of Daredevil: Born Again. Unfortunately, his story culminated in his capture by Fisk’s corrupt Anti-Vigilante Task Force, officers who disturbingly idolized the Punisher and misappropriated his skull insignia. While Frank vehemently rejected their recruitment attempts, his fate seemed sealed until the season’s electrifying post-credits scene. Showcasing his brutal efficiency, Frank engineered his escape from captivity at Fisk’s Red Hook facility, explicitly setting the stage for his previously announced Marvel Studios Special Presentation. This leaves Frank’s immediate future intriguingly ambiguous.

Frank will most certainly embark on a focused revenge mission against Officer Powell (Hamish Allan-Headley) and the remaining Task Force members. However, it is unclear if he will also become a significant player in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, perhaps targeting Fisk directly or joining Daredevil’s resistance. The post-credits escape confirms he’s free to wage his war, but whether that war primarily unfolds in his own special or intersects heavily with Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again remains a critical uncertainty that needs clarification.

Are the Defenders Coming Back for Season 2?

Image courtesy of Disney+

Mayor Fisk’s declaration of martial law and the criminalization of all vigilante activity under his “Safer Streets” initiative creates a city-wide threat that logically extends far beyond Daredevil. This crackdown directly impacts every street-level hero operating in New York, providing the most compelling reason yet for the reunion of the Defenders. Luke Cage (Mike Colter), as the self-appointed protector of Harlem, inevitably clashes with Fisk’s authority. Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), despite her preference for independence, possesses skills invaluable to any resistance and would likely oppose Fisk’s authoritarianism. Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick), now wielding the Iron Fist, and possibly Danny Rand (Finn Jones), returning from his journey, are also targets of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

With Matt Murdock seen gathering allies at Josie’s Bar to begin organizing resistance, reaching out to his former teammates seems like a necessary step. Marvel executives like Brad Winderbaum have fueled speculation by acknowledging these characters exist in the same world and that “collisions are inevitable,” making Season 2 the perfect stage for the Defenders to reassemble against their most powerful common foe yet.

Will Angela Del Toro Become the New White Tiger?

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again introduced Angela Del Toro (Camila Rodriguez) as the grieving niece of Hector Ayala (Kamar De Los Reyes), the first White Tiger, who was tragically murdered shortly after being acquitted thanks to Matt’s legal defense. Angela was portrayed as intelligent, determined, and deeply distrustful of the system following her uncle’s death. Her own investigation into the disappearances Hector was tracking led her directly into the clutches of the serial killer Muse, from whom she was ultimately rescued by Daredevil. This experience, combined with her established disillusionment with traditional law enforcement and embrace of her uncle’s self-reliant philosophy, strongly positions her to follow in Hector’s footsteps.

Given that the White Tiger legacy involves mystical amulets passed down through the family and the MCU’s clear trend of introducing legacy heroes like Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Stature (Kathryn Newton), Angela taking up the mantle appears highly probable. Season 2 needs to show whether she uses the amulet and begins her journey, perhaps even training under Daredevil.

Will Wilson Fisk’s Rise to Power Connect to Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Wilson Fisk’s mayoral inauguration speech in Episode 2 included a direct reference to “a man who dresses in a spider outfit,” confirming Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is active in New York following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, Spider-Man was notably absent during the city-wide crisis orchestrated by Fisk in the latter half of Daredevil: Born Again, particularly the imposition of martial law and the aggressive anti-vigilante crackdown. This absence creates a significant narrative question for the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

New York’s most prominent “friendly neighborhood” hero, guided by the principle of “great power comes great responsibility,” seemingly ignored a tyrannical mayor seizing control of the city and actively hunting heroes like himself. With Fisk’s regime fundamentally altering the landscape for any masked crimefighter in New York, the next Spider-Man film, presumably set after Born Again Season 1, must address this apparent inconsistency. It remains to be seen if Peter Parker will be shown operating under the radar, actively resisting Fisk, or if another explanation will justify his lack of involvement during this critical period. Failing to acknowledge Fisk’s reign is a major disconnect in the increasingly interwoven street-level MCU.

Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again is fully available on Disney+.

What burning question do you have after Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again? Let us know in the comments!