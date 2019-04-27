Avengers: Endgame Demolishes Star Wars: The Force Awakens Opening Day Box Office Record

Avengers: Endgame crushed the opening day box office record set Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. Endgame made an estimated $157.5 million on Friday, including a record-setting $60 million in Thursday night previews. That beats the $119.1 million record set by The Force Awakens by more than $38 million.

Endgame, the finale to Marvel Studios’ decade-long Infinity Saga, is benefiting from having the widest box office opening of all time. Projections for Endgame‘s opening weekend total are now in the record-shattering $349-$356 million range. The film may also have the first $1 billion opening weekend at the global box office.

Endgame is receiving praise from critics and fans, including ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis. “The final movie in Marvel’s Infinity Saga is a masterpiece,” Davis writes in his review. “It’s an absolute spectacle which needs to be watched on the biggest screen possible. It’s a love letter to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, I’d argue that Avengers: Endgame is the film event of our lifetime and lives up to every bit of global hype it has garnered. It is setting a new standard and raising the bar for event films and likely will not be matched in this generation of filmmaking.”

According to the official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

What do you think of Avengers: Endgame breaking Star War: The Force Awakens‘ opening night box office record? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

