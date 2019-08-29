Avengers: Endgame Breaks Yet Another Record

Avengers: Endgame has had no problem setting all kinds of records this year. Now, the Infinity Saga’s conclusion becomes the fastest-selling digital download ever in the United Kingdom. Endgame famously became the highest-grossing film of all-time earlier this summer and everyone involved has been flying high ever since. (Apologies to Tom Holland who might have seen his ride with the Marvel Cinematic Universe end amid that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios negotiation last week.)

The blockbuster edged out Bohemian Rhapsody for the top spot (via BBC). That film debuted with 265,000 in its first week, and Endgame smashed that with 335,400. Bohemian Rhapsody is also the only non-Marvel entity in the top three for the country as Avengers: Infinity War is locked in at third with 253,000 in its first week of availability. Curiously it looks as though these numbers are high because Endgame isn’t available on Blu-Ray or DVD across the pond yet.

Fans might also be getting the movie into the rotation quickly because the film probably won’t be seeing Netflix or Amazon Prime anytime soon. Disney+ launches in November and the Marvel Studios movies are going to be positioned as a huge draws for potential customers. Another hiccup lies in the fact that the launch date for Disney+ has not been revealed for the United Kingdom yet.

Last weekend’s D23 Expo brought fans the first details surrounding the incoming streaming service. Disney+ will be coming to four markets in the first couple weeks after launch. Canada and The Netherlands get it on November 12th like the United States does. Austria and New Zealand have to wait a week, but will get their access on November 19th. UK fans were a bit miffed when they didn’t receive a mention during the presentation.

Disney stated that their goal was to reach all major markets in the first two years of its launch. But, without concrete dates, that doesn’t give the folks across the pond a clear picture as to when they would be able to enjoy this deluge of content. For example, Disney’s Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian, will be streaming from launch day and fans in the UK will have to wait it out or become resourceful in the meantime. Maybe they can watch Avengers: Endgame again while they wait? Whatever the case, they could be waiting a while for a resolution.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.