Captain Marvel’s Different Look In ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Was Brie Larson’s Decision

It’s hard to avoid controversy and social media outrage these days – no matter how “woke” you may think you are. Marvel Studios and Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Bros. found out as much recently, when there was backlash over the fact that Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel appears in the Avengers: Endgame trailers wearing makeup.

Some Marvel fans maintain that Larson’s Carol Danvers shouldn’t have been “glammed up” in order to interact with the (mostly male) Avengers team – especially after Carol showed no such beauty concerns in her Captain Marvel solo film debut. However, it now seems as though all the cries of gender bias may have been off the mark, because apparently Carol’s look in Endgame was all Brie Larson’s idea!

During the Avengers: Endgame press junket, /Film asked The Russo Bros. about Brie Larson’s look in Endgame, and the Infinity War directors revealed the following:

“She [filmed Avengers: Endgame] before she filmed Captain Marvel, and I think she was experimenting with what the character was. And those were the choices that she and her hair and makeup team had made. And I think as she started to gain a deeper understanding of the character, especially as she approached her own movie. She started to make different choices and as an artist she should be afforded that right to make whatever choice that she wants to make.”

Larson echoed that sentiment during the Avengers: Endgame press conference, stating: “We shot [Endgame] first so I had to stumble and figure out who this character was with no script for this and no script for Captain Marvel, either, and perform for the first time in front of legends.”

…And so we arrive at the main problem with making these kinds of assumptions based on what we see in a movie trailer – or even a full movie, for that matter! So often, the process of putting a movie together is much more convoluted and jumbled than what we see in the end product; scenes get shot out of order and arranged all kinds of ways; actors, writers, and directors can each and all experience big creative shifts during the filming process, as new insights or ideas get inspired by the work. Now it just looks silly to see all those Marvel fan tweets freaking out about ‘what was done to Brie Larson’ for Avengers: Endgame, when really, her “glammed up” scene in Endgame was the start of the process leading her to a version of Carol Danvers who isn’t defined by such things. It’s why (for the millionth time recently) it’s probably important to keep in mind that “progress” means a process of moving forward – being “insta-woke” in all things, at all times, is a fantasy.

