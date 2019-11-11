Avengers: Endgame Art Book Unveils Bro Thor’s Epic Wardrobe

Avengers: Endgame was full of one epic moment after another, yet there might have been no moment more surprising than when fans found out Thor (Chris Hemsworth) had lost his chiseled physique. Bro Thor, Lebowski Thor, or whatever you want to call him, was a major part of the comedic relief early on in the film when tensions were running high and now, Marvel Studios has unveiled some other potential looks for the Asgardian. As you can see in the video above around the 3:54 mark, the House of Ideas weighed several ideas before settling on the two we saw in the film.

These looks include a series of crew necks, looking like someone ripped straight out of The Sopranos, and then some wool ponchos on top of that. Then, the most surprising look shows the God of Thunder wearing cut-off jean shorts with a dope bucket hat and to complete the look, he’s even got some slides on. All in all, Thor probably wouldn’t be the best-dressed person wearing any of these outfits to the Met Gala but at the very least, he won most of our hearts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the director’s commentary on Endgame, Joe Russo and Christopher Markus remarked they’d like seeing a show with Bro Thor, Korg (Taika Waititi), and Miek. “I wanna see, like, seven seasons of this show. Of Thor, Korg and Miek hanging out in this cabin. This feels like a sublime BBC Comedy,” Russo joked.

“I’m also very fond of the fact that the magical weapon he took the entire last movie to get a hold of is now a bottle opener,” Markus added.

Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold and will be available to stream on Disney+ when it launches November 12th. Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie is due out November 19th and can be pre-ordered here.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Ant-Man 3 and Blade are also without theatrical release dates.

What was your favorite Bro Thor line in Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!