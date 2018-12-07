‘Avengers: Endgame’ Shows Captain America In Old Suit

Among the first look at most of the original Avengers since the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the Avengers: Endgame trailer also gave us a look at the uniform Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) will be wearing in the upcoming blockbuster and it’s something fans will probably recognize from the past.

Presumably on a quinjet, Rogers is seen talking to Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson) in the uniform he wore in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the second entry in the Captain America franchise.

After not being a large player in Avengers: Infinity War, Rogers’ Captain Americatook center stage in the Avengers: Endgame trailer, getting just as much — if not more — screen time as Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark.

Endgame is set to be a major movie for Evans, who previously hinted that the Russo Brothers-helmed flick could very well be his last as the stars-and-stripes-wearing hero.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans wrote. “It was an emotional day, to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

The actor later clarified his message, promising fans that he didn’t spoil anything that was to come in Avengers: Endgame.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in some way a spoiler,” Evans said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.

“You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.