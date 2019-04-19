Captain Marvel Gets Debriefed on What Happened While She Was Gone in New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Audi Trailer

Captain Marvel depicted the origins of Carol Danvers‘ powerful abilities, with the ’90s-set story being full of references to that decade. The film concluded with Danvers heading into outer space in order to help aid a number of people across the galaxy who were in need of her help, all while Thanos enacted his deadly plan to kill half of the living universe in the events of Avengers: Infinity War. With Captain Marvel responding to Nick Fury’s call for help, there’s a lot for her to catch up on from the past few decades, which the commercial for Audi depicts above.

In the commercial, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) gets caught up on things like avocado toast, cell phones, and Instagram. The point of the spot is to let the world know that Audi is embracing new technology by delivering consumers fast-charging electric cars, only one of the latest advancements in technology the superhero likely missed.

The advertisement might not feature new footage from Avengers: Endgame, but it’s still entertaining to see a comedic debriefing on all of the earth-shattering events that have unfolded in Captain Marvel’s absence.

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

Fans have already caught a glimpse at Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame where she is sporting a slightly different look than what we saw in her debut film. The directors of Endgame revealed that her more contemporary look was Larson’s decision.

“She [filmed Avengers: Endgame] before she filmed Captain Marvel, and I think she was experimenting with what the character was,” Joe Russo shared about her look at a press event. “And those were the choices that she and her hair and makeup team had made. And I think as she started to gain a deeper understanding of the character, especially as she approached her own movie. She started to make different choices and as an artist she should be afforded that right to make whatever choice that she wants to make.”

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26th.

