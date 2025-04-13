The Fantastic Four’s Pedro Pascal Calls MCU Debut “Intimidating” (And Compares It To Last of Us)

Pedro Pascal is no stranger to playing established franchise characters, but he admits that Reed Richards is the most intimidating yet. The actor joined Game of Thrones as fan-favorite Oberyn Martell after it was already a hit, he carried the hopes of Boba Fett fans everywhere when The Mandalorian first started, and then he became the player-character in the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal said that each of these roles was more daunting than the last, but none of them were as scary as the Marvel Comics icon Mr. Fantastic. Still, he feels he struck the right balance of meeting expectations and being authentic.

“It was really intimidating,” Pascal said his casting in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. “I relied on the people that I was around to hold me to the experience and help get me through it. Stepping into something like Game of Thrones and then going into the early days of Netflix with Narcos and then Star Wars and the world of video games with The Last of Us, each time I’ve felt like I couldn’t top how intimidating the last one was.”

“They’re all scary because you really want to make people happy, especially if it’s something that’s widely known with particular expectations around it because you want those expectations to be met,” he went on. “You also want to be authentic to yourself so that it can be the best that it can be for anybody who wants to be entertained by a story and travel with us into this world.”

It’s pretty staggering to stop and look at Pascal’s career up to this point, noting that nearly all of his biggest roles have been in established franchises. The actor’s IMDb page also includes Kingsman: The Golden Circle in his “best known for” section. Somehow, Pascal has mastered the art of blending into these familiar, long-running stories as if he’s been there all along, and he belongs there.

That task will be a bit easier in First Steps, which does not take place in the MCU’s main continuity, Earth-616. Instead, it is set in an alternate timeline with the franchise’s rapidly expanding multiverse. The “retro-futuristic, 1960s-inspired” setting is the perfect place to introduce Marvel’s first family, though it does raise the question of how these characters will end up crossing over into greater narrative.

Based on his track record alone, Pascal should be the perfect star to pull off this transition. The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th, 2025.