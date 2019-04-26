Avengers: Endgame Finally Gives Captain America the Moment We’ve All Been Waiting For

Warning: This Article Contains MASSIVE SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame!!!

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters, and it’s not an understatement to say that this culminating chapter to the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phases I – III is delivering quite the emotional gut-punch to fans. You’ve probably heard tell of the Avengers: Endgame moments that are so sad they have Marvel fans ugly crying in the theaters – but Endgame also has moments of joy that make the heart swell.

One of the biggest inspirational moments of Avengers: Endgame that will potentially make viewers tear, comes during the film’s climatic battle between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the army of Thanos (2014). Like Game of Thrones‘ famous “Battle of the Bastards” climax, we see Captain America left as the only Avenger still standing, after Thanos ambushes and destroys Avengers Compound, and beats down the various members of the team.

In a callback to the very first scenes of The First Avenger, Cap proves that the stand against Thanos is truly something he can “do all day.” He gets to his feet and faces down Thanos’ entire army coming at him, ready to fight to the end. Fortunately for Cap, he’s made a few friends since his days as a skeletal little Brooklyn boy, and those friends rush to his aid just when he needs them the most!

Since Hulk already used the Infinity Gauntlet to reverse the snap, all of the MCU heroes that got dusted in Avengers: Infinity War return to the land of the living. Having seen the future that’s unfolding in Endgame, Doctor Strange gathers up all of the dusted MCU heroes and portals them to Avengers Compound, to stand with Cap. In what is easily the most epic Marvel Cinematic Universe moment to date, portals open up all around Captain America, and all of the friends and comrades he lost join him on the battlefield.

That’s when Captain America finally gets *the* epic moment that Marvel fans have been waiting for since the very first Avengers movie, as he calls out “Avengers Assemble!” to marshal the group of heroes into one unified army. After that, it’s not surprise that Thanos and his forces ended up on the losing side….

Did Captain America’s “Avengers Assemble” moment give you feels? Was it worth the long wait and buildup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

