‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Celebrates New England Patriots Win

Avengers: Endgame star and noted Massachusetts sports fan Chris Evans is celebrating the New England Patriots’ Sunday win over the Kansas City Chiefs, sending the team to Super Bowl LIII.

The goat. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 21, 2019

“The goat,” Evans tweeted, in reference to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The Boston-born Captain America star’s fandom was captured in 2017 when a video of Evans celebrating the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl win with Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner went viral.

“We went to the Super Bowl and I had a couple Boston buddies and Renner, Jeremy Renner, and it was one of Renner’s buddies that had seen me spike in enthusiasm throughout the game and chose to film the final seconds and I didn’t know it was happening,” Evans said of the celebratory video on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “And God bless him, because that video means so much to me.”

Of Brady, Evans said at the time he’s yet to meet the superstar athlete.

“He didn’t go to the after party. He might have made an appearance but he might have cut out, he’s Tom Brady, he had to go rule the world,” Evans said.

“I didn’t meet Tom and I’m not sure if I wanna. It’s almost become now, like, I just want to let him be the thing that I imagine he is and that’s it. That’s good enough for me.”

Evans, who is politically outspoken on Twitter and is critical of the president, previously said in 2017 Brady — who was spotted with a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker during Donald Trump’s presidential campaign — “gets a pass” for supporting someone who Evans called a “hatemonger” in a Nov. 8, 2016 tweet.

“We may have political disagreements. But I don’t want to encourage this landscape of if you disagree with me politically, you’re my enemy; That’s not the case,” Evans told USA Today.

“Granted, it’s an easy thing to say as a privileged white male. Because there are plenty of people oppressed and victimized and in jeopardy at this stage. It’s easy for me to say, ‘Hey, we can all get along.’”

Brady’s political leanings are easier to overlook when considering his leading the Patriots to repeated Super Bowl victories.

“I’m just going out of my way to give Tom Brady a pass. He gave me five rings. What am I supposed to do? He gets a pass,” Evans said.

“I’m a citizen first, actor second. I know a lot times actors get grief for having their opinions shared, and people label you as ‘out of touch.’ That’s fine if you feel that way, but also it doesn’t negate what I think and feel. And I have a right to share it. More than anything else I’m a citizen of America. And I have my thoughts and opinions.”

Evans next returns as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, out April 26.