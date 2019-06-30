Chris Evans Teases Marvel’s Plans for Avengers: Endgame’s Captain America Continuity Questions

Avengers: Endgame dove head-first into the concept of time travel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and though it ended up running for over three hours, the movie did leave some parts of the story open-ended. One of those open-ended stories included an older Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), who was aged by fifty years in the film’s closing moments. Before long, we find out Rogers’ elderly appearance is because once he dropped off the Infinity Stones to their rightful places in the timeline, he stayed back in time to live a full life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

Instantly, fans began questioning the situation as just minutes prior, the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) advised the Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) against doing anything that’d disrupt the main timeline, otherwise it’d risk creating a new timeline that splinters off from the main flow of time. To date, we have yet to get a clear answer on it from those involved with the film and in a recent convention appearance, Evans himself admits he has confidence that Marvel Studios will wrap it all up before too long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You know, I’m not sure I can give you those answers. That’s weak as shit, but ask the writers,” Evans said at ACE Comic Con Seattle earlier today. “Look, I understand there’s a lot of things you can question about the time continuity but if there’s one thing I’ve learned about working with Marvel, they don’t leave stones unturned. They really don’t.”

After suggesting that Marvel would explain itself before long, Evans tried passing along the question to Don Cheadle, who was also on stage with Evans and Jeremy Renner.

“At times, I might share some of the questions but any time I ask that question [on set], there’s always someone that explains it to me and then I forget it and I come on stage and I say ‘Hey, ask Don Cheadle what it’s like…to be Don Cheadle!’”

Cheadle did his best to explain it as succinctly as possible, saying that “Steve exists on multiple planes and time isn’t a straight line, there’s multiple timelines.”

How do you think they’re going to iron out the continuity issues addressed in Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters for it’s second run ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media release wherever movies are sold.