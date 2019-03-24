‘Avengers: Endgame’: Shocking Statistic Reveals Captain America Is Surprisingly Talkative

Captain America has always allowed his actions to speak more loudly than his words, inspiring his peers and audiences to follow in his footsteps and do what is right in the face of adversity. As compared to a character like Tony Stark, he’s never been the most talkative Avenger, happy to take a back seat to his teammates’ conversations. In the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, it’s possible that Steve Rogers’ presence will be felt more strongly than in Avengers: Infinity War, as one fan calculated that, based solely on Endgame trailers, Captain America has already spoken more than 50 percent of the dialogue he had in the entirety of Infinity War.

After noticing how Captain America is featured prominently in the various teasers and trailers for Endgame, one user on Reddit calculated how many lines the character has spoken and how many words. The Endgame trailers have featured Captain America speaking nine lines, totaling 81 words. In Infinity War, he had 25 lines, coming to a total of 145 words.

With Captain America having three solo films and having starred in three Avengers films, Rogers has had plenty of screen time, so it would be easy to understand that Marvel Studios would prefer other characters step into the spotlight. Avengers: Infinity War featured a huge ensemble, while the narrative depicted Cap as being on the run from the government, resulting in more straightforward dialogue. The events of that film saw half of the entire living universe being decimated by Thanos’ use of the Infinity Gauntlet, which included a staggering number of our beloved heroes.

Between the deaths of so many of his teammates and taking on more of a leadership role, it would only make sense that Steve Rogers steps into the spotlight more prominently than he did in Infinity War. However, these statistics are merely based on the promotional campaign, with the film itself possibly not being anchored to Captain America as strongly.

