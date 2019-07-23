How Captain America Should Have Returned The Stones In Avengers: Endgame

How Captain America returned the Infinity Stones at the end of Avengers: Endgame remains one of the most debated plot pints from the biggest movie of all time at the box office. The premise called for Steve Rogers to travel to several different years and return each Infinity Stone to the location and moment from which it was taken in order to prevent chaotic timelines from being created. However, returning those Infinity Stones required encounters with Red Skull and more. Thanks to the video above, the perfect explanation for how Steve Rogers should have returned the Infinity Stones.

The scenario was given the How It Should Have Ended treatment in the video above.

The animation team in the video above reminds fans of all the missing pieces from Captain America’s journey to different years, such as Loki’s Scepter which contained the Mind Stone and the Tesseract which had the Space Stone. Plus, were we just going to ignore the fact that Captain America had to put the Reality Stone back into Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster?

“We went back and watched both Back to the Future and Back to the Future 2, specifically,” Avengers: Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeely told ComicBook.com of his teams preparation for Endgame. “But you can already predict why we did this, right? If we were gonna go back and follow time travel [rules], call them normal, it also tells how important Back to the Future is. Everyone thinks that that’s how time travel works because that’s a great movie, maybe the best of its subject. If we were do that, to do something in the past and it’s gonna screw up your future, we’re gonna do that six times. We would have no way to follow that. It would just be exponentially crazy town.”

In fact, it was the third act of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban which resonated with McFeely the most while running through time travel theories in film. “I do love, see, that third Harry Potter movie, where a stone will break a vase. You don’t know why and the scene’s fine and it doesn’t take you out of it,” McFeely said. “Then when you come back around and you realize that they had thrown it at themselves, I do love that.”

