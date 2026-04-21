7 Best Ever Members of X-Factor, Ranked (Including a D-List Mutant)

X-Factor first premiered in the mid ’80s, when the X-Men had seemingly reached the height of their popularity. The team brought back together the five original X-Men – Cyclops, Jean Grey, Beast, Iceman, and Angel – as they did their best to do for other young mutants what Xavier did for them. They ended up battling against Apocalypse, introducing the villain to the Marvel Universe, and would eventually be folded back into the X-Men. However, the group wasn’t dead; it just changed. It became a government-sponsored mutant team, and would morph several more times over the years, becoming a mutant detective agency (twice) and a corporate-sponsored team.

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X-Factor has become one of the best X-Men teams of them all over the years, telling stories that have enthralled readers for decades now. Some of the best mutants ever have joined the group but some are greater than others. These seven mutants are the best in X-Factor history, heroes who made the team into a legend.

7) Strong Guy

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Strong Guy was a D-list mutant who got dragged into “The Muir Island Saga”, the story that would lead to X-Factor reuniting with the X-Men. Guido, a mutant with the power to absorb kinetic energy and get stronger, was recruited by Valerie Cooper into the new X-Factor. He was the team’s muscle, their strong guy if you will, and was always extremely entertaining. His zeal for life, which came from the fact that his powers could kill him at any time, made him one of the group’s funniest members. He’s been a mainstay of numerous versions of the team, to the point that it doesn’t feel like X-Factor without him.

6) Archangel

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Angel was always the least useful member of the X-Men. He was rich, but his powers were basically that he had wings and hollow bones (at that point; he’d get more powers down the road). He joined X-Factor to hang out with his friends, which would prove to be a mistake. His wings were cut off by the Marauders in “Mutant Massacre”, and he decided to kill himself. Apocalypse had different ideas, and made him into Death, the most powerful of the Horsemen of Apocalypse. This was honestly the best thing that could have happened to the character; as Archangel he’d become a much more interesting and popular hero and his time in X-Factor showed this off perfectly.

5) Polaris

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Polaris has a long history with the X-Men, due to her relationship with Havok. She’d join the team several times, and would follow Alex Summers to X-Factor. We basically got the best run of the character ever from her time with them. She was able to step out of the shadows of her boyfriend and actually grow as a character. She was one of the most formidable members of the team, her magnetic powers making her a powerhouse, and she was always there to help Havok. She’d join another couple of rosters of the team, including the Krakoan version, and will always be one of the first members of the team that comes to fan’s mind when they hear the name “X-Factor”.

4) Jean Grey

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Jean Grey is the patron saint of the X-Men. She died in the classic “The Dark Phoenix Saga” and stayed away for years, but would eventually be resurrected. Her return to life was one of the impetuses for the team to come together. She grew a lot as a character during this stretch, helping mentor young mutants and raise Nathan Summers, the child of Cyclops and her clone Madelyne Pryor. Her time with the team made her into a more well-rounded character, and helped her take her former place with Marvel’s merry mutants.

3) Cyclops

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Cyclops is the one of the founding X-Men, leading the team for years. He left after the death of Jean Grey and ended up marrying a clone of her, but decided to put the ruby quartz visor (not to be confused with ruby quartz glasses he was wearing at the time) back on when she returned to life. He led X-Factor through some of the team’s greatest battles, all while having some amazing Cyclops costumes during his run with them. He defined the group and their mission of helping young mutants during his tenure and helped make the team into a big name.

2) Havok

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Havok had several stints with the X-Men, but was always in the shadow of his brother Cyclops. When X-Factor was changed into a government-sponsored mutant team, he became the leader and worked hard to make a name for himself. He led the team for a very long time, and proved to be a pretty great commander. His life went up and down during his time with his group, and he’s ended up returning to X-Factor several more times, even leading the last incarnation. It was the first team he had ever led, and he’s inextricably linked to it.

1) Jamie Madrox

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Jamie Madrox was a Z-list mutant, mostly hanging around Muir Island as an assistant to Moira MacTaggert. His powers allowed him to duplicate himself when he was hit, taking up the name Multiple Man. He’d join up with the government-sponsored X-Factor, where he was basically the comic relief of the team. However, he had hidden depths, which would be plumbed in X-Factor (Vol. 3). He re-started his old team as a detective agency, and became one of the best mutants ever, thanks to the late great Peter David. He’s a low key icon, and he owes all of that to his time with X-Factor.

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