Xbox Series X and S Users Just Received the Biggest Console Upgrade Yet of 2026

Xbox Series X and S users have received some substantial new upgrades to the consoles this week. Up until this point in 2026, Microsoft hasn’t done much of anything to its Xbox platforms. While there were system updates released in both February and March, neither of these new firmware releases did anything outside of providing stability improvements and fixing rare bugs. Now, with April halfway over, a much larger patch has dropped that comes with some overhauls for the UI of the Xbox Series X and S.

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In total, Microsoft has added five new features to Xbox consoles this week. The majority of these new additions are related to the dashboard of the Xbox Series X and S, giving users the ability to now create a custom color scheme on their profile in the Personalization setting. Beyond this, a new “Play History” tab has been introduced alongside an upgrade to pins, which will let users now pin up to ten groups to their Home screen rather than the previous two.

Likely the most notable new feature, though, is the ability to customize the Quick Resume setting on Xbox Series X and S. Xbox users will now be able to disable Quick Resume for specific games, which will allow them to always launch in their original state and create a “better experience.” While Quick Resume has been one of the most popular aspects of the Xbox Series X and S since the platforms launched in 2020, this feature is one that a number of fans have wanted to see added.

Lastly, Xbox has also brought a new “Network Quality Indicator” to the consoles that will provide more details on streaming quality. This option, found in the Cloud Gaming section of the settings menu, will allow users to better customize how they want their games to perform when being streamed through the Cloud. Although this might seem like a minor addition, it’s very much a welcome one given Xbox’s continued focus on Cloud gaming.

All in all, this is one of the most extensive updates for Xbox Series X and S consoles that we’ve seen in a very long time. These are the types of quality-of-life improvements that Microsoft would be wise to continue making, especially with the next-gen Project Helix console on the horizon. Hopefully, these types of upgrades can give Xbox momentum as it makes the leap to next-gen, presumably in 2027.

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