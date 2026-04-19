Every New Game Coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium in April 2026, Ranked

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineup for April 2026 is not the best one the service has ever had. Its standout game is a remaster of a popular open-world RPG, which doesn’t seem like the flashiest way to lead a month. However, there is at least some variety and means many players will probably find something to dive into or a new genre to experiment with.

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Here’s how the eight PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for April 2026 fare against one another. They are also all coming to the service on April 22nd.

Image COurtesy of Sega

PlayStation Plus always seems to get one incredibly niche game per month, and Football Manager 26 is that game for April’s lineup. While there’s something to tactically managing a soccer team, this entry launched with missing features and a shaky user interface, aspects developer Sports Interactive has tried to remedy with updates. However, these updates can only do so much and haven’t stopped this entry from being almost universally panned by series diehards who widely seem prefer its predecessor.

7) The Casting of Frank Stone

IMage COurtesy of Behaviour Interactive

Supermassive Games did what Supermassive Games has done consistently with The Casting of Frank Stone since its magnum opus Until Dawn: rush out a mediocre interactive horror experience that underachieves in almost every category. This Dead by Daylight spin-off’s uncanny animation, poorly realized cast, unimpressive narrative branches, and lack of any scares make this title an absolute chore to get through. The Casting of Frank Stone hardly seems like it’s even for players of Behaviour Interactive’s hit online game, nor does it stand up on its own. It does, however, look pretty.

6) Squirrel With a Gun

Image Courtesy of Maximum Entertainment

Squirrel With a Gun is exactly what it sounds like and exactly as ridiculous as that blunt name implies. This small sandbox lets players goof off in a way somewhat similar to Goat Simulator with all sorts of weird objectives that involve shooting and general hijinks (which have been expanded in recent updates). It can occasionally be funny when it makes good on its absurd premise, but it doesn’t control well and can often be a pain to navigate. Essentially, it’s a great fit for a subscription service because it’s a weird and short experience that’s worth at least booting up and tinkering with.

5) Warriors: Abyss

Image Courtesy of Koei Tecmo

It’s seemingly only a matter of time before every genre gets infused with roguelike elements. Warriors: Abyss takes the musou genre into a new direction by adding perks and the random run-based systems found in the roguelike genre and does so somewhat well. There are many characters to try that each have their own differences, all of whom let players take on massive hordes of fodder like a musou game while also gathering up random buffs like a roguelike. It can get a little repetitive and doesn’t have a great story, but those seem par for the course for musou games, making this an acceptable take on long-running Dynasty Warriors series.

4) Wild Arms 4

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Wild Arms 4 is quite a change from the prior titles. This PS2 RPG moves away from the Wild West motif and into a more modern world, in addition to entirely changing the battle system. It now moves on a hex grid that incentivizes clever movement for both offensive and defensive purposes. That system has its strengths, but the randomness of the initial placement can lead to some frustrations. All of its shifts away from the previous Wild Arms formula make it one of the divisive entries in the series, but its status as a PS2 RPG — one that will support rewinding and save states — give it some level of novelty.

3) The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest has shifted away from its roots a little and aimed its sights on the Forza Horizon games. But given the popularity and quality of that subseries, it’s hard to blame Ubisoft. Players get access to a whole tropical island that is downscaled from previous The Crew maps, but still pretty in its own right. Even with the rampant microtransactions and out-of-place loot system, Motorfest’s racing mechanics are the highlight here since it feels great to mash fast on the gas (although the same cannot always be said about the planes). Forza Horizon’s new multiplatform approach has made Motorfest a bit less special on PlayStation, yet it still has its merits, especially as Ubisoft has spent two years supporting the game.

2) Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Image COurtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Zero Dawn didn’t quite need a remaster, but that doesn’t mean it’s not still a fantastic game. Taking down various mechanical monstrosities by carefully picking off their many parts, exploring the post-post-apocalyptic wonderland, and learning its well-realized lore make this debut title such a well-rounded experience that sits among some of the best the open-world RPG genre has to offer. It’s bested by its sequel in many ways, yet this remake gives it some mechanical and visual tune-ups that help narrow that gap, something most clearly seen in its improved dialogue animations. Even if players have already played it and plumbed its many depths, it’s at least worth it to download this remaster in order to admire its new visual qualities and automatically pop some — but, unlike other first-party PlayStation games with save transfers, not all — of the trophies earned in the PS4 version (if your saves are still kicking around).

1) Monster Train

Image Courtesy of Good Shepherd Entertainment

Slay the Spire rules the roost when it comes to roguelike deck builders. However, Monster Train deserves some respect, too. Like Mega Crit’s sadistic genre staple, Monster Train requires clever card use and tactical play, as players have to keep enemies from climbing the titular multistory iron horse. Strategically ascertaining what builds to go for and seeing plans crumble hits the highs and lows the genre is known for. So while it has a sequel, this original is still worth experiencing, especially for those still waiting for a console or mobile port of Slay the Spire 2.

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