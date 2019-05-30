Captain America Meets “Old Town Road” in Viral Fan Video

It’s safe to say that Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) will never be the same after the events of Avengers: Endgame — and a new video celebrates that in a very specific way. A video from YouTuber madxthing takes a look at Captain America’s journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, set to Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road”.

While the song might not be the most sentimental encapsulation of Steve’s personal journey, the end result does end up being pretty awesome. It seems like other people feel the same way, as the video has earned over a million views on YouTube.

After years of playing Steve Rogers, Evans’ MCU tenure appeared to come to a close in Endgame, which concluded with Steve staying in the past to live a long life. While that might not have been the way that some fans expected his story to end, the film’s creative team have justified it.

“I think our great discovery with that character was how much inner dimension that character ultimately has,” Endgame co-director Anthony Russo said before the film premiered.”And I think that’s the journey that we went on with Chris Evans as our partner, and the writers, Chris Markus and Stephen McFeely as partners in terms of how we begin exploring Captain America starting with Winter Soldier. It was really important to us to find a way to involve them past that golden age character that First Avenger was very much about.

“We wanted to challenge that character in ways where we could really see his cracks and really find his vulnerability,” Russo continues. “And while, certainly, his superpowers, his moral fortitude and his ability to be very simple to his principles, dedicated to his principles, we wanted to find a way to get past that with the character [and] take that character into areas where he can’t find easy answers. So I think that was really what it was — the degree to which we could continue to explore this character’s very complex humanity and vulnerability, relatability to all of us. And I think that’s a great joy, and I think you will see that very, very much in Endgame as well.”

“Steve Rogers has … boy, he has done all you can do. He’s well over 100 … I think he’s over 100 years old,” Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus recently explained. “He has fought World War II and Civil War and an Infinity War. He’s been through three wars. And he has come to a place, I think, where he’s realizing to be a fully rounded human, which is all of our goals, he needs to take a little time and be a little healthier. I think when he … in a way I think when he encounters his old self back in Avengers Tower, there is a processing going on in his head that well, that’s a really intense and maybe not 100% healthy guy. So I think it is time.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.