‘Avengers: Endgame’: Captain Marvel Is Back-To-Back With Thanos On New Merchandise

While Captain Marvel is right around the corner, so is Avengers: Endgame and the newest MCU hero is back to back with Thanos on a new piece of movie merchandise.

A new Avengers: Endgame AMC collectible tin has surfaced online, which features Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel back to back with Josh Brolin’s Thanos, which is fitting since Cap is expected to play a significant part in turning the tide against the Mad Titan. The tin also features slick versions of Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk, Captain America, Ant-Man, Thor, Nebular, War Machine, and Rocket Raccoon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for how you get this new tin, that we’re not sure of, but we do know we definitely want one, and these will probably be limited as well, so we’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

You can check out the new tin in the photos above.

As we saw in the newest Avengers: Endgame trailer, there are only a few heroes left after Thanos’ decimation, which commanded half of the universe out of existence with a finger snap. Before Nick Fury faded away he was able to use a pager to send a signal to Captain Marvel, the final shot of Avengers: Infinity War.

Now Cap will join the last remaining Avengers to try and change the universe back to the way it was before Thanos obtained the Infinity Stones. She will assemble with Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, Ronin (Hawkeye), Rocket Racoon, War Machine, and Ant-Man as they try and fix the universe, hoping in the process to bring back heroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, and more.

You can check out the official description for Avengers: Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, while Captain Marvel lands in theaters on March 8th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!