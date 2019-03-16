‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Art Imagines Awesome Lost Captain Marvel and Thor Trailer Scene

One of the most buzzed-about scenes in the Avengers: Endgame trailer came at the very end, as Thor and Captain Marvel have a fun exchange that promises their time onscreen together will always be memorable. Thor tests her confidence and fearlessness by calling Stormbreaker to him, whizzing quickly by her head with nary a flinch. Thor already likes his new teammate, but a Marvel fan made this scene even better by extending it and showing what the trailer hid. In this version, Carol doesn’t just feel Stormbreaker go by but also reacts to it, and it throws Thor for a loop.

The art was created by @akira_yoru, and shows Thor calling upon Stormbreaker. In the trailer it just sails by Carol’s head, impressing Thor since she doesn’t flinch. Here though we see Carol reach out and grab Stormbreaker before Thor can catch it, which completely shocks him. We love how this played out, and kind of hope this also makes its way into the movie.

You can check out the full sequence below.

Plenty of fans in the comments are loving this scene even more than the one we saw, and who knows, maybe this is the full unedited version of the scene. It’s not like the Russo Brothers haven’t been deceiving with trailers before, as Infinity War included footage that didn’t even appear in the movie. It is possible then that perhaps the scene in the movie will have her catching Stormbreaker instead of letting it go by, making for a fun and shocking moment for moviegoers in the theater.

@akira_yoru also made a second version of the scene that has Thor calling for Stormbreaker only to get a Chibi version of Loki instead. He loves it even more though, and Carol wants some Chibis of her own as a result. Poor Tony, however, has no idea how to make that happen.

