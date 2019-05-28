New Avengers: Endgame BTS Photos Reveal Captain Marvel’s Costume Before VFX

Some new behind the scenes pictures from Avengers: Endgame found their way online earlier today and in them, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) could be seen welcoming Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) back to Earth. In the pictures, Larson appears to be wearing the same suit she did in Captain Marvel, something not seen on-screen at any time in Avengers: Endgame. By the time we see her, she already has an all-new suit.

We were robbed of these interactions. pic.twitter.com/j9mHs0YXz8 — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) May 28, 2019

Thanks to a previous chat with some of those on the Endgame visual effects team, we know that despite wearing a practical suit, most of it was changed in the film’s final cut. Weta Digital’s Matt Aitken previously told ComicBook.com that Carol Danvers’ final suit was entirely CG’ed after the filmmakers — Joe and Anthony Russo — wanted to try something else to match the new timeline the Avengers were in.

“And then she was filmed with her physical costume with a great costume from the costume department, but after her sequences were filmed, it was decided by the filmmakers that her costume needed to be more different from the costume that she was wearing in the 25 years ago, whatever the era of Captain Marvel, the Captain Marvel movie,” Aitken explained. “So we ended up replacing her costume with a CG suit for all her shots.”

Ahead of the release of Endgame Joe Russo admitted that it was tricky writing Captain Marvel in a way that wasn’t too overpowering. After all, the filmmaker and his brother wanted to make the character as realistic as possible with some vulnerability.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Russo said previoulsy said. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Avengers: Endgame is now showing while Captain Marvel is available digitally ahead of a home media release on June 11th.