Avengers: Endgame Editor Reveals Captain Marvel/Thanos Fight Was a Last-Second Rewrite

There was no shortage of epic moments in Avengers: Endgame‘s nearly 3-hour runtime, which served as the culmination of more than ten years of storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was no small feat to bring it all together, considering the massive amount of talented actors required to assemble in the film’s climactic battle scene. But some of the most memorable scenes in that epic fight sequence came together at the very last minute — including the confrontation between Captain Marvel and Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame editor Jeff Ford told Slash Film that they expanded Carol Danvers’ part in the battle because of Brie Larson.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When Captain Marvel arrives, that was in the script from day one, the way she comes through the ship,” he revealed. “We knew she was going to do that, but what we did alter and add and expand later, mostly because of how much we loved what Brie was doing with the character, was her fight with Thanos before he power punches her back.”

Ford added, “Anthony [Russo] came up with the great idea — this was a reshoot, by the way, at the last minute — he had the great idea that Thanos pulls the power stone out of the gauntlet, and then he punches her with the raw power stone. That is a fantastic use of that prop and that story point, because that’s what you want. And we had to find a way that he could sideline Captain Marvel for a minute, because she’s so powerful, there’s no way to do it.”

While Captain Marvel helped turn the tide in the battle against Thanos’ forces, she was unable to effectively defeat the Mad Titan due to his use of the Infinity Stones. Instead it took some sleight of hand and a good ole’ fashioned quip from Iron Man to finally vanquish the villain.

And while Tony Stark might be gone from the MCU, alongside other major heroes like Black Widow and Captain America, this isn’t the end of the Avengers. Disney Chairman Bob Iger told shareholders today that there would be more appearances from Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in future projects from Marvel Studios.

“In Marvel’s case, I’m calling it the post-Avengers world, it doesn’t mean there aren’t films being made with characters from the Avengers,” Iger said. “In fact, we have Black Widow coming out, in fiscal ’20, and a Thor 4 movie in the works, and I can go on and on. We also are mining other characters like Eternals.”

