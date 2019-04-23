‘Avengers: Endgame’ Cast Sings A Marvel Version Of ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’

Leading up to the debut of Avengers: Endgame in theaters, the cast of the upcoming blockbuster stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to sing their iteration of “We Didn’t Start The Fire” and it’s about as glorious as you’d expect. Doing their best cover of the Billy Joel hit, the majority of original Avengers — plus new additions like Brie Larson, Paul Rudd, and Danai Gurira — were on hand to send their hearts out.

First appearing on tonight’s episode of the late-night show, the full song clip can be seen in the video above. In a move that’s sure to tug at the heartstrings of fans, the video finishes with a mosaic of the late Stan Lee. Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo previously confirmed with ComicBook.com that Lee’s cameo in the latest Avengers flick was the last one he filmed.

“This was his final cameo that was committed to film,” Joe Russo said, as seen in the full interview video above. “It was always… Again, I grew up as a Marvel fanatic, and watching Spider-Man cartoon show as a kid with his voice in it. I think anything that affects you as a child really affects you as an adult, sticks with you. So when he would come on set, and we’d hear his voice, it’s sort of Pavlovian in a way, where you just become a child again. The whole crew would be like that. People were always… All these movie stars on set every day, and then Stan would show up, and it was just like people were kids all over again.”

In addition to Gillan, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

