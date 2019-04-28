Avengers: Endgame Is Causing Heart Rate Monitors to Spike

The much-anticipated Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and it’s giving fans a bit of a problem. As the weekend has progressed, more and more Marvel fans have taken to Twitter to share the fact that their smartwatches and phones won’t stop going off due to an increased heart rate. According to the American Heart Association, a resting heart rate over 100 beats per minute (BPM) can be dangerous for adults at a long amount of time.
Keep scrolling to see what some fans are saying about their increase Endgame heart rates!
Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.
128 BPM
My heart rate during #Endgame pic.twitter.com/t5tvwzT4W1— caleb (@DarthGroudon) April 27, 2019
Spiking At 8AM
i checked my heart rate from today and apparently, endgame really had my heart going… considering where it spiked— midnight saw endgame (@xMidnightGem) April 27, 2019
i had an 8AM show
endgame really was That movie pic.twitter.com/yUCL9a08Gx
Cardiac Arrest
My heart rate went from 56-150 within about two seconds during the movie last night and my watch went wild alerting me to breathe lol. End game literally almost sent me into cardiac arrest. Yikes.— Hannah Denson (@hellohannah214) April 28, 2019
145!
My favorite thing about having an Apple Watch so far is seeing my heart rate spike during Endgame last night aoejdksnan pic.twitter.com/OyqFfUN88c— charlie 🧞♀️ (@charlie_kaye_) April 27, 2019
What?!
Please observe my heart rate chart during #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/fzFYwY7cYE— Amanda [PREORDER HURRICANE SEASON] Ramirez (@AmandaIsA_Ram) April 27, 2019
Holding Steady…
Heart rate during #Endgame yesterday – 6:30 PM showing— Michael A. Virgo (@MVirgs44) April 27, 2019
Hardly cross 75 all day and then… pic.twitter.com/PPepJnhxV5
ALERT!
So apparently my heart rate rose above 120 towards the ending of Endgame 😂 pic.twitter.com/sJtV6Whzm7— Jenni (@Jennyruiz22) April 27, 2019
Get Help
my heart rate when i was watching endgame Uh someone get me help pic.twitter.com/TYsqjrDZKA— ash saw endgame (@lancestucker) April 26, 2019
Burning Fat While Sitting!
y’all look at my heart rate from last night pic.twitter.com/sHt7FQkJ1S— saw endgame (@BlGM00D) April 26, 2019
Through The Roof!
No spoilers buuuut I cried through the whole movie (like I do with 90% of the movies I watch)— rachel (@rachel_hei) April 26, 2019
And my MF heart rate was through the ROOF for 3 hours.
Oh and do not intake liquid 3 hours or less before the movie. You will be in lots of pain holding it in 😂#EndGame pic.twitter.com/9H5J57xBTu