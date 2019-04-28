Marvel

Avengers: Endgame Is Causing Heart Rate Monitors to Spike

The much-anticipated Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and it’s giving fans a bit of a problem. […]

The much-anticipated Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and it’s giving fans a bit of a problem. As the weekend has progressed, more and more Marvel fans have taken to Twitter to share the fact that their smartwatches and phones won’t stop going off due to an increased heart rate. According to the American Heart Association, a resting heart rate over 100 beats per minute (BPM) can be dangerous for adults at a long amount of time.

Keep scrolling to see what some fans are saying about their increase Endgame heart rates!

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

What'd you think of the movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

128 BPM

Spiking At 8AM

Cardiac Arrest

145!

What?!

Holding Steady…

ALERT!

Get Help

Burning Fat While Sitting!

Through The Roof!

