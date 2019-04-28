Avengers: Endgame Is Causing Heart Rate Monitors to Spike

The much-anticipated Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and it’s giving fans a bit of a problem. As the weekend has progressed, more and more Marvel fans have taken to Twitter to share the fact that their smartwatches and phones won’t stop going off due to an increased heart rate. According to the American Heart Association, a resting heart rate over 100 beats per minute (BPM) can be dangerous for adults at a long amount of time.

Keep scrolling to see what some fans are saying about their increase Endgame heart rates!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

What’d you think of the movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

128 BPM

Spiking At 8AM

i checked my heart rate from today and apparently, endgame really had my heart going… considering where it spiked



i had an 8AM show

endgame really was That movie pic.twitter.com/yUCL9a08Gx — midnight saw endgame (@xMidnightGem) April 27, 2019

Cardiac Arrest

My heart rate went from 56-150 within about two seconds during the movie last night and my watch went wild alerting me to breathe lol. End game literally almost sent me into cardiac arrest. Yikes. — Hannah Denson (@hellohannah214) April 28, 2019

145!

My favorite thing about having an Apple Watch so far is seeing my heart rate spike during Endgame last night aoejdksnan pic.twitter.com/OyqFfUN88c — charlie 🧞‍♀️ (@charlie_kaye_) April 27, 2019

What?!

Please observe my heart rate chart during #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/fzFYwY7cYE — Amanda [PREORDER HURRICANE SEASON] Ramirez (@AmandaIsA_Ram) April 27, 2019

Holding Steady…

Heart rate during #Endgame yesterday – 6:30 PM showing



Hardly cross 75 all day and then… pic.twitter.com/PPepJnhxV5 — Michael A. Virgo (@MVirgs44) April 27, 2019

ALERT!

So apparently my heart rate rose above 120 towards the ending of Endgame 😂 pic.twitter.com/sJtV6Whzm7 — Jenni (@Jennyruiz22) April 27, 2019

Get Help

my heart rate when i was watching endgame Uh someone get me help pic.twitter.com/TYsqjrDZKA — ash saw endgame (@lancestucker) April 26, 2019

Burning Fat While Sitting!

y’all look at my heart rate from last night pic.twitter.com/sHt7FQkJ1S — saw endgame (@BlGM00D) April 26, 2019

Through The Roof!