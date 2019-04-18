‘Avengers: Endgame’ Has Already Broken Opening Night Record in China With Just Pre-Sales

To say that people are excited about Avengers: Endgame would be a bit of an understatement, as the upcoming chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to be the culmination of the 21 films that came before it. Understandably, audiences don’t want to risk having to wait any longer than they have to, leading to massive amounts of pre-sale tickets around the world. The film has already broken a number of records with advanced ticket sales, with the latest achievement being that it has earned the highest opening night box office in China based solely on pre-sale tickets, a number which is sure to increase when the film hits theaters.

Avengers: Endgame already made unprecedented ¥100M / $14.9M from Chinese midnights in pre-sale. Following this trend, the midnights box office for Endgame could finally reach ¥135M / $20M. The record was previously held by Furious 8 with ¥62.71M / $9.11M. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/AngmuiSKho — Gavin Feng (@gavinfeng97) April 18, 2019

Over on Twitter, Chinese box office tracker Gavin Feng noted that the pre-sale tickets for Endgame total roughly ¥100 million, which equates to $14.9 million. At this pace, the film could end up taking in closer to ¥135 million, which is roughly $20 million. The previous opening midnight record holder was The Fate of the Furious, which took in ¥62.71 million, which is roughly $9.11 million.

It’s no surprise that the film earned this achievement, as it broke records merely hours after tickets officially went on sale. Avengers: Endgame set the record for the most amount of tickets sold within its first 24 hours of sales, a feat it accomplished in just six hours.

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26th, while Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

