Chris Evans Rats out His Avengers Co-Stars for Flagrantly Breaking an Endgame Rule

Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, the film’s cast and crew went to great lengths to ensure that none of the film’s secrets became public, allowing audiences to experience the adventure with a fresh perspective. While the film’s stars would regularly express in interviews the extent of security on set, now that the film has been in theaters for six weeks, fans are learning just how good the actors were at keeping secrets. Various members of the cast have taken to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the film’s most pivotal scenes, with Chris Evans being the latest to share videos of his co-stars breaking the “rules” about cameras.

In response to Mark Ruffalo sharing photos from a scene that was reportedly filmed under the guise of it being a “wedding,” Evans shared a video of the moment Ruffalo was capturing on set. Ruffalo is seen wearing his motion-capture suit which he wears for his performance as the Hulk, with the camera briefly capturing Chris Hemsworth as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Evans posted another video of the scene, where we can see Hemsworth and Tom Holland talking about how no cameras are allowed on set, with Evans then panning to briefly see Don Cheadle, Jon Favreau, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The directors of the film, Joe and Anthony Russo, went to great lengths to shroud the film in secrecy by denying cast members entire scripts and by telling them they were filming things that weren’t actually making it into the final cut. They also regularly took to social media to plea with audiences to keep the film’s details a secret for as long as possible.

“This is the environment we live in now,” Joe Russo shared with The Hollywood Reporter when discussing their anti-spoiler efforts. “We can’t control the internet. It’s its own monster. Whether there’s malicious intent or compulsive intent to reveal story points of pop culture content, we wanted to make sure that we asked for a level of decorum in how all of that was dealt with.”

Added Anthony, “We certainly respect the idea that when you see a film, you want to discuss it, you want to talk about it, you want to share your experience. And that’s a really important part of the process. But it’s trying to establish a window where people are given the opportunity to see the film.“

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

Were you able to enjoy the film without learning spoilers? Let us know in the comments below!