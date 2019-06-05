Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Evans Speaks Out Against “Straight Pride” Parade

It’s officially June, which means folks within the LGBTQ community are celebrating Pride Month. June was chosen to honor the Stonewall riots that took place at the end of June 1969, and it became an annual observance in the United States in 1994. Yesterday, the idea of a “Straight Pride” Parade became the topic of discussion on social media when it was announced that three straight men in Boston were planning their own event. The concept of “Straight Pride” is ridiculous for a host of reasons, many of which were recently shared by a famous ally. Chris Evans, the actor best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took to Twitter today to share his thoughts on the subject, denouncing the idea of “Straight Pride.”

Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose?? https://t.co/gaBWtq2PaL — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019

“Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??,” the actor wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Evans soon followed up his post by sharing a tweet from James Fell, a writer for the LA Times, who explains why “Straight Pride” is just homophobia.

Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing. For those who don’t understand the difference, see below. Instead of going immediately to anger(which is actually just fear of what you don’t understand)take a moment to search for empathy and growth https://t.co/e98K0Z150T — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019

“Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing. For those who don’t understand the difference, see below. Instead of going immediately to anger (which is actually just fear of what you don’t understand) take a moment to search for empathy and growth,” Evans wrote.

Many fans commented on Evans’ posts, thanking him for speaking out.

“Thank you for using your voice for lgbtq+ individuals everywhere. We love you so much and appreciate you greatly!,” @riversbloom wrote.

“I’m suddenly a Chris Evans stan account,” @JeremiahTaylorr added.

“Thank you for always using your platform for good, and for actually *using* your platform instead of staying silent,” @Icegirl69 replied.

You can currently catch Chris Evans in Avengers: Endgame, which also stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.