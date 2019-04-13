‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Chris Hemsworth Doesn’t Know How It Ends or If Thor Dies

Chris Hemsworth hopes to stay on as Thor if the Asgardian God of Thunder survives Avengers: Endgame, but the star doesn’t know how the Infinity Saga ends — or if Thor survives.

“We’ve been doing the press tour and everyone’s like, ‘Tell us about the movie,’ and we’re like, ‘We can’t.’ Can’t tell you anything,” Hemsworth said on The Ellen Show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s funny, I feel like a fan of this whole thing as much as anyone else, and I’m interested to see if I live or die or what happens to me [laughs]. I have a rough idea of what happens, but no, I have not seen the film and I really do not know how it ends.”

Because Infinity War and Endgame filmed back-to-back, and was reworked by directors Anthony and Joe Russo and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Hemsworth is unsure if the axe-wielding warrior wins his revenge on Thanos (Josh Brolin) and avenges the billions of lives obliterated when the villain erased fifty percent of all life in the universe.

“We shot number three and number four, Infinity War and [Endgame], over eight months and back and forth from both films and overlapping … and it was being written while we were shooting and the other one was being edited and so on,” Hemsworth said.

“During it, ‘Okay, what am I saying today, this is cool,’ and I trust the directors have us in the right place. I mean, this is, what, 22 films now across 10, 11 years? I don’t think there’s anything in cinematic history that’s ever been building to a film like this.”

Whether Thor lives or dies, the 35-year-old actor hopes to continue to explore the Nine Realms of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“This is sort of Marvel’s Phase Three wrapping up and culmination of all this journey, whether or not they go off and shoot other things — prequels or sequels or whatever they can do — I mean Loki (Tom Hiddleston), my brother, has come back nine times, every time he dies he just keeps appearing,” Hemsworth said.

“So who knows what’s in store for anyone. Me personally, it’s the best fun I’ve ever had, and I’d be happy to do more if they wanted me. More than happy.”

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!