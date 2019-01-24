‘Avengers’ Star Chris Hemsworth Launches a New Work Out App

Many celebrities have their own apps these days, but if there’s anyone we trust to teach us how to work out, it’s going to be Chris Hemsworth. The actor is best known for playing Thor, a literal god, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it’s no surprise he’d be an appealing person to teach the world about fitness.

The actor announced the launch on his Instagram yesterday. You can view the full post here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hey everybody! I couldn’t be more excited to share a project with you that I’ve been working on for a number of years,” he wrote. “My goal was to build a program that takes the guesswork and excuses out of training, eating and living well. @CentrFit gives you access to the same team of world-class experts in health and well-being that I’ve been fortunate enough to learn from over the years, and who have inspired me to live a healthier and happier life… Hope you can join us @CentrFit. Pre-order is available now (link in bio) and will launch globally in February.” You can find the aforementioned link here.

The app, Centr, will be available for iPhone and Apple Watch and will feature workouts, meal plans, and mindfulness exercises. The app will be available on February 4th, but you can pre-order it today.

“I believe we all have untapped potential. And we all need support to achieve our goals. Centr puts the world’s best in the palm of your hand, to help you develop a healthier body, stronger mind and a happier life,” Hemsworth says on the App Store.

According to Mashable, the app’s workout section features “20 or 40 minute sessions for home or the gym” and will include weekly new videos that will focus on “boxing, HIIT, yoga, strength training and others.”

“Like most fitness apps, you’ll be able to set a goal and log your progress, and you can set your chosen intensity level. Centr can even use HealthKit with Apple Watch to log your workouts and record your heart rate,” Mashable explains.

The app is a little pricey, starting at $15.99 a month, however, Mashable points out that it’s certainly cheaper than a gym membership. The app was developed but Hemsworth along with his wife, Elsa Pataky, best known for playing Elena in the Fast and Furious franchise. Together, they worked with “a host of Hollywood trainers, a Hollywood stuntman, a Navy SEAL trainer, yoga and pilates instructors, a psychotherapist, meditation expert, a bunch of professional chefs, and more.”

Fans are excited to begin their journey on the app. Some to expand their fitness and some, well, for other reasons…

I have pre-ordered Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app, but just for the pictures pic.twitter.com/wJaMeNlJiz — Collin (@collinsapera) January 23, 2019

“I have pre-ordered Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app, but just for the pictures,” joked @collinsapera. We don’t blame you, man!

Are you going to get the Centr app? Tell us in the comments!

You can catch Chris Hemsworth on the big screen again when Avengers: Endgame is released on April 26th.