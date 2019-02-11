‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Chris Pratt Promises ‘Vol. 3’ Will Happen

It’s may have been indefinitely delayed by Marvel Studios, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will happen — that is, of course, according to the franchise’s lead. Speaking with Variety on the red carpet for the premiere of The LEGO Movie 2, Chris Pratt promised that Marvel Studios will end up putting out the third Guardians film sooner or later.

Pratt confirmed the movie’s release is a matter of when, not if.

“I promise there’ll be a third movie,” Pratt revealed. “I don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like, but I know everyone on board is just eager to give the fans what they want and wrap up a trilogy in a meaningful way.”

“We’re still circling the city of Jericho, I like to say,” added the actor.

The movie has been in flux since director/writer James Gunn was removed from the project last year after years-old tweets resurfaced. In the wake of Gunn’s firing, the entire main cast of the first two Guardians films released a joint statement in support of the director.

“There is little due process in the court of public opinion,” the statement read. “James is likely not the last good person to be put on trial. Given the growing political divide in this country, it’s safe to say instances like this will continue, although we hope Amercians from across the political spectrum can ease up on the character assassinations and stop weaponizing mob mentality.”

“It is our hope that what has transpired can serve as an example for all of us to realize the enormous responsibility we have to ourselves and to each other regarding the use of our written words when we etch them in digital stone,” it continued. “That we as a society may learn from this experience and in the future will think twice before we decide what we want to express; and in so learning perhaps can harness this capability to help and heal instead of hurting each other. Thank you for taking the time to read our words.”

As now, it appears Marvel Studios will only be releasing two films next year. While they have yet to be confirmed, most pundits are speculating the Black Widow film will appear in the studio’s May date (May 1st, 2020) while The Eternals franchise will launch on November 6th, 2020. Again — those movies and dates are pure speculations until Kevin Feige and company unveil their plans for a poster-Avengers: Endgame MCU.

Upcoming Marvel movies this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

