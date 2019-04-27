Avengers: Endgame Scores CinemaScore A+ Grade

Fans were prepared for the release of Avengers: Endgame to totally wow them, but that expectation doesn’t always line up with reality. It’s not like everyone went into Justice League wanting to be disappointed, for example. But now that the film is out, the verdict is in: Avengers: Endgame is pretty darn good, and that’s reflected by the film’s A+ CinemaScore.

The score — which, again, is not entirely unexpected — was revealed on Twitter last night. “Congratulations to Avengers: Endgame on your A+ CinemaScore grade!” the company wrote. “Audiences LOVED it!”

It is perhaps worth noting that the two most recent MCU films, Captain Marvel and Ant-Man and the Wasp, earned an A and A- CinemaScore, respectively. Avengers: Infinity War also earned an A.

Avengers: Endgame serves as the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, which began with 2008’s Iron Man, which starred Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role. This section of the MCU has recently been dubbed the Infinity Saga, which makes sense as it largely concerns the Infinity Stones and the acquisition of them by the Mad Titan, Thanos, as portrayed by Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next official entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to release on July 4th. Everything beyond that is still in limbo.

