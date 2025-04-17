Anthony Mackie Teases the Ending of Avengers: Doomsday (And It Will Leave Fans Furious)

Marvel star Anthony Mackie teases the ending of Avengers: Doomsday, but fans might not be too happy about what he has to say. While promoting his new movie Sneaks, Mackie spoke with Collider and was asked about what’s in store for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes when they take on the villainous Doctor Doom. While the actor couldn’t get into too much detail, he revealed that Doomsday features a cliffhanger ending that sets up the Multiverse Saga’s grand conclusion in 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars. Mackie also hinted that some characters may not survive the fight against Doom.

“You know what? I was really excited, man,” Mackie said. “It’s one of those stories that really pushes the boundaries, and it — the cliffhanger at the end, you know, the last moments of the film — it really builds and sets us up for a way for the continuation of the Marvel saga, which is really exciting.”

He added, “You see these characters, and you see how they’re introduced and how they play in the universe moving forward, and no one is safe. Everyone is expendable.”

On the heels of the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal (where Mackie was one of 27 actors confirmed for the ensemble), the Captain America star has been hyping up Sam Wilson’s return in the blockbuster. Earlier this week, Mackie promised Doomsday will restore “that old Marvel feeling” that resonated throughout the Infinity Saga. That would be a much-needed development for the franchise, which has lost some of its luster at the box office in recent years.

Mackie has already shared he will be in both Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. The former is currently in production and will be shooting through the summer. The cast and crew will get back together next year to film Secret Wars. In addition to Mackie’s Captain America, the Doomsday cast includes several other Avengers characters, the MCU’s Fantastic Four, and several figures from Fox’s X-Men films.

If Doomsday does indeed have a cliffhanger, it sounds like directors Joe and Anthony Russo are following a similar playbook to the end of Marvel’s Infinity Saga. 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War concluded on a dour note with the deaths of a plethora of characters, setting the stage for the emotional narrative of Endgame. That scenario turned out well, but some viewers might not be thrilled to know another cliffhanger is being planned for an Avengers movie. Sometimes it can be frustrating to not get the whole story, and having to wait a full year before seeing the end can only make things harder. This approach also puts extra pressure on the creative team to deliver on the cliffhanger’s potential. Audiences will spend a year theorizing how the Multiverse Saga could end, and if Secret Wars falls short of expectations, Marvel would be in a bad spot.

Still, it’s to be expected Doomsday would have a cliffhanger that leads into Secret Wars. The two films are narratively connected, designed as the grand finale to this current era of MCU storytelling. Fortunately, the Russo brothers have plenty of experience with this kind of thing, so arguably few filmmakers are better suited than them to pull this off. The directors returned to Marvel to help the franchise get back on track with a more focused, centralized story, so they’ve likely planned out what they want to do with these Avengers films. It’ll be annoying to get left hanging when Doomsday wraps up, but if the Russos’ track record is anything to go by, the wait will be worth it.