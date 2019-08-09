Avengers: Endgame Drives Cineplex to Record Revenue

Marvel Studios’ biggest hit is available for fans to purchase on Digital HD and watch from the comfort of their homes, but that still isn’t stopping Avengers: Endgame from making its mark on the box office record books. Canadian theater chain Cineplex has revealed a record-breaking second quarter revenue, due in large part to the massive success of the Infinity Saga finale.

Cineplex announced its second-quarter earnings on Thursday and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the company earned $19.4 million. Overall revenue rose 7.4 during that time, bringing the total to a record $438.2 million. Of course, Avengers: Endgame was the biggest reason that was able to happen.

Endgame accounted for 31.6% of all Cineplex’s ticket sales during the second quarter. It also helped that a lot of people were seeing the Marvel film in premium formats, rising the overall box office revenue per patron. Overall attendance dipped 1.7% to 17 million total patrons, but each person paid an average of $11.13, another record for the company.

“Disney has been a greater partner for exhibition and we’ve worked together to deliver huge numbers for the industry,” said CEO Ellis Jacob. “And at the end of the day, yes, they will continue to deliver theatrical experiences and they will make content specifically for their streaming services, which will be different.”

While Endgame helped bring Cineplex to a record second quarter, it was a slight drop in overall revenue from the first quarter. Cineplex attributes part of that dip to the NBA Finals, as the Toronto Raptors’ road to a championship had the attention of the entire country for a matter of weeks. Most people were staying home or going to sports bars to see the games, rather than attending movies.

The success of Avengers: Endgame knows no bounds, and has been lifting all sorts of other companies up to records of their own.

