‘Avengers: Endgame’ Has Clever Callback to ‘Iron Man 2’

Avengers: Endgame is finally being released in theaters next month, and fans are taking what little footage they’ve seen from the trailers and discovering some amazing connections to the past Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Recently, u/ohnnybags44, a member of the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a place “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” shared a connection between the Avengers: Endgame trailer and Iron Man 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I was trying to figure out who a worthy successor would be, and then I realized it’s you. It’s always been you,” Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) tells Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) in Iron Man 2.

“When I drift off, I will dream about you. It’s always you,” he says in a recording to Pepper in the Avengers: Endgame trailer.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, sharing their thoughts on the touching comparison.

“I noticed this same exact thing a few weeks ago! Gave me chills!!,” u/musicalmath replied.

“‘It was always you’ is to Tony Stark what ‘As you wish’ was to dear old Wesley [in The Princess Bride]. It is him saying ‘I love you’ in a language that only he and Pepper speak,” u/BigLumberingGuy added.

The Tony/Pepper relationship (also known as Pepperony) has been an important staple in the MCU since Iron Man was released in 2008, so this callback definitely feels like a full circle moment.

Last month, Gwyneth Paltrow announced that she was retiring from the MCU.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” she said. “I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with [Iron Man director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans,” she explained.

While the age factor could certainly be the only reason for her retirement, many speculate that she’s not returning because Tony will meet a tragic end in Avengers: Endgame. It’s believed that this film will usher in the next phase of the MCU, which could mean seeing the end of some of the original characters.

What do you think will happen to Tony and Pepper in Avengers: Endgame? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters on April 26th. Captain Marvel is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released on July 5th.