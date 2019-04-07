Marvel Studios Is Officially Calling Clint Barton Ronin in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Thanks to signage at a recent Avengers: Endgame press event, we now know that Marvel Studios plans on officially calling Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) by his Ronin mantle in Avengers: Endgame. Prior to this, the character was only referred to by his new mantle through the film’s toy marketing. The character finally makes his highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe return after being entirely absent from Avengers: Infinity War.

As Marvel Studios works on kicking off their press tour for Avengers: Endgame, the production house put all uniforms of the Avengers on display at an event tonight and ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis was on hand to snap a picture of the Ronin costume, with an official sign with his new mantle.

While he didn’t make an appearance in the third Avengers movie, Avengers: Endgame scribe Stephen McFeely suggests the character will have an integral story arc come later this month. The writer teased the characters who had smaller roles in Infinity War will have bigger roles in Endgame.

“We’ve said this before: the idea that some characters have great stories in the second movie,” McFeely previously said. “And we also gave ourselves permission to use both movies to tell complete arcs for the characters.”

“And that might mean that somebody like Cap or Natasha you might feel like, ‘Oh, they didn’t have as much to do as say Thor or Doctor Strange, and that surprises me.’ It’s likely because they have a lot to do in the next one.”

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Ronin (Jeremy Renner) makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Avengers: Endgame due out April 26th.

How important do you think Renner’s character will be to the plot of Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

