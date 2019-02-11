‘Avengers: Endgame’: Ronin’s Entire Costume Revealed By New Action Figure

Even though Avengers: Endgame is but a few months away, details about the upcoming blockbuster remain virtually nonexistent. To date, all fans have gotten are a two-and-a-half minute teaser trailer and a thirty-second Super Bowl spot, with neither clip revealing all too much about the movie.

With the movie due out in less than three months, some of the best looks at Endgame characters have come in the form of consumer products licensing. In the case of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, one recent toy leak has seemingly revealed the entire uniform for the archer.

An image of the action figure in question shows Barton’s full get-up. Along with his black and gold costume, the Hasbro action figure confirms the character will also don a mask that’s similar to his comic book counterpart. While Ronin’s look in the comics includes a full-head mask, the action figure shows a mask that has the eyes cut out. Both versions of the character feature a gold accent running along the jawline.

Blockbuster toy leaks have been at the forefront of the news cycle this past week after Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that toy leaks are often times deliberate misdirections.

“What’s interesting about toy leaks is that 99 percent of the time they’re not accurate. Because toys are, frankly, tailored to either old concepts or completely different concepts than what’s in the movie,” Joe Russo told Collider.

“I laugh a lot when those toy leaks show up because I’m like, well, that’s great, because that’s a misdirect [laughs]. Because it has nothing to do with the film.”

While Russo says that the majority of toy leaks are fake, it should be noted this Ronin figure from Hasbro sports the uncanny likeness to the version of the character we’ve seen in both the teaser and Super Bowl spot, so as of now, there’s no reason to doubt its authenticity.

Avengers: Endgame enters theaters on April 26th. Other MCU properties out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.