New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Magazine Cover Includes Dusted Marvel Characters

The heroes lost in Avengers: Infinity War will hopefully find their way back in Avengers: Endgame, and they make a rare appearance on a new cover alongside their surviving teammates.

The new cover to Birth.Movies.Death’s Avengers: Endgame’s collectible issue features Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet with the Infinity Stones shining bright int he center. It’s what’s around the Gauntlet though that is more noticeable, as the surviving heroes like Captain America, Nebula, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Captain Marvel are flanked by several of the heroes who vanished thanks to the decimation.

Heroes like Falcon, Drax, Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier, Black Panther, Spider-Man, and more are seen turning to dust, showing how big of an effect the decimation had on their ranks. It will be up to the few remaining heroes to find a way to set the universe right, though they might not be able to restore everything to the way it was.

The cover was drawn by Matt Taylor, and you can find Taylor on Twitter here. You can check out the cover above.

"Here's the official #AvengersEndgame cover for the new @bmoviesd collectible magazine!

(Created by: @MattTaylorDraws )”

We know certain heroes will find a way back to the living simply due to timing and other announced projects. Characters like Black Panther and Spider-Man both have movies either in development (the former) or releasing soon to theaters (the latter), so obviously they make their way back somehow. Other characters though like the other Guardians of the Galaxy and heroes like Winter Soldier and Falcon we aren’t so sure of, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was already going to be markedly different from the first two when James Gunn was still attached.

Now that a new director is stepping in we aren’t sure if some of those team changes that were coming will still be used, or if the team will be mostly the same. It also remains to be seen what happens to Gamora, who wasn’t lost to the decimation but instead to Thanos when he sacrificed her for the Soul Stone. Perhaps she can still be rescued from there, but we’ll have to wait and see.

You can find the official description for Avengers: Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

