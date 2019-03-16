Does ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Cover Tease Goose Cameo?

With Captain Marvel in theaters, all eyes turn towards Avengers: Endgame, a film that Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers will play a big part in. We already know that Carol is bringing her powerhouse abilities to the team in their hunt for Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet, but a new Empire cover for Endgame cheekily suggests that she won’t be the only member of the Captain Marvel squad to make the jump over, and if that turns out to be the case, well, we would love to see what havoc Goose the cat can cause when he’s up against someone like Thanos.

The cover in question is to Empire’s Avengers: Endgame issue, which has two covers. The first cover features the original Avengers squad of Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk, Hawkeye, and Thor, while the second cover features Thanos himself in some pretty spruced up armor. You’ll notice on both covers though that the magazine’s barcode is not the typical rectangle, instead going for the shape of a certain feline.

That’s right, the barcode is in the shape of a cat, and it’s none other than Goose the cat who charmed so many in Captain Marvel. With Goose being one of the (many) highlights from Captain Marvel, does this mean we will see the lovable cat in Endgame? Fans would love it for sure, and there’s got to be a humorous way to bring Goose into the plot without derailing things. This is by no means a confirmation, but we’re hoping it happens.

As we know from that movie Goose is actually a Flerken who houses pocket universes inside him and can also sprout tentacles and massive teeth when the situation calls for it. Last time around we saw him not only devour Kree soldiers but also the Tesseract, which he then coughed up in a cosmic hairball on Fury’s desk.

So, will Goose possibly devour some Outriders here? Maybe he’ll devour another Infinity Stone, and if that’s the case we cannot wait to see how this plays out.

