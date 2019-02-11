Daredevil Gets an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Costume in Marvel Fan Art

Avengers: Endgame has Marvel fans spinning all kinds of theories, and one of the biggest ones to get legs is the idea that the surviving Avengers will be using the Quantum Realm to undo The Decimation Thanos did to the universe in Avengers: Infinity War. Rumors went further to state that the Avengers who will travel into the Quantum Realm will do so with specialized suits – much like Hank Pym’s Quantum Realm suit in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Well, it’s no secret by now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe characters who are featured on the TV screen don’t get exposure on the movie side; but one Marvel fan thought that Daredevil should get his shot at setting the universe right:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil looks as ready as any Avenger for the mission that’s about to unfold. The artwork is labeled “Spoiler” over on Reddit, but that’s a bit of a stretch; Daredevil isn’t in Avengers: Endgame, and the entire Quantum Realm suit theory has been shot down in a variety of ways. If anything, this is “wishful thinking fan art.”

Netflix has currently canceled the majority of its Marvel Cinematic Universe shows, including Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Daredevil and the Defenders crossovers. While the cancellations are just added pain for fans, on top of the harrowing events of Avengers: Infinity War, it is rather convenient for Marvel Studios. With the Marvel Netflix shows not returning for new seasons, any question of Infinity War and the effect of Thanos’ Decimation of the universe can be easily avoided.

Synopsis: “After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.“

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Shazam! rumors involving Superman, the Star Wars: Episode IX title and when we’re finally going to learn about it, the Avengers: Endgame official images and synopsis & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!