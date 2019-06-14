Avengers: Endgame’s Dave Bautista Reveals First Online Look at Drax’s First Ever Shirt

Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters for a while now, and fans are still making discoveries about the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. In fact, earlier this month, one fan pointed out that Drax (Dave Bautista) wears a shirt for the first time in the movie. After going shirtless in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2., and Avengers: Infinity War (the character has expressed that he has sensitive nipples), Drax the Destroyer finally donned a shirt while attending Tony Stark’s funeral. Yesterday, Bautista took to Instagram to share a photo of his character’s updated look.

“#throwbackthursday to when #Drax got his first top for ‘the wedding’! And new pants!! Poor Drax! 😂 #sensitivenipples @guardiansofthegalaxy,” he wrote.

In case you missed it, Mark Ruffalo recently revealed that he thought the funeral scene was a wedding scene, and it sparked some hilarious reactions.

Many fans commented on Bautista’s photo, clearly enjoying Drax’s mirror selfie.

“You look awesome man, hope to see you in Guardians 3,” @reinaldo21021997 wrote. (You will!)

“Drax sacrifice his sensitive nipple just to respect Tony Stark,” @ezekielngam0403 added. (Respect!)

“Did it save you an hour or two in the make chair not needing your chest and back having make up?,” @stevegoremagic wondered. (Good question!)

“All I see is a floating camera,” @a_angelo229 joked. (Similar jokes were made throughout the comments section in honor of Drax’s failed attempt at invisibility.)

Currently, you can catch Bautista on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame, which also stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

The actor’s next project is Stuber, the action comedy starring Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani, which hits theaters on July 12th.

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.