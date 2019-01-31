‘Avengers: Endgame’: Another Dead Character Reportedly Returning

With half of the universe suddenly missing — or presumed dead — after Avengers: Infinity War, it’s pretty clear that the Avengers will have to do something they’ve never done before in Avengers: Endgame, whether it be travelling through time or hopping in-between dimensions. And that could mean some serious shenanigans, including but not limited to characters returning from the dead.

The reality-altering story arc will likely reintroduce several familiar characters to the fray — especially when Endgame has been touted as the culmination of the 20-plus movies we’ve seen in the MCU over the past ten years.

According to one new report, there’s one character that’ll come back to help Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on his quest to stop Thanos. In a report released by Revenge of the Fans, Thor’s mother Frigga (Rene Russo) is set to reappear at some point in Endgame.

Now, there are a few different scenarios in which Frigga can return. Though time-travelling seems like the most popular theory, there’s the possibility that Frigga could come back in the present timeline. After being killed by Kurse in Thor: The Dark World, the character is more than likely in Valhalla, the Asgardian version of Heaven.

There are a few pieces of evidence that support Thor’s trip to Valhalla in Endgame. First and foremost, viewers of Avengers: Age of Ultron will recall that Thor’s vision dealt with seeing his loved ones in the afterlife. Add that to the fact the production filmed some scenes inside the famous Durham Cathedral, and most fans have been left wondering if the scenes would have to deal with Valhalla or Hel.

If Thor doesn’t travel between the realms, it’s entirely possible that he’ll be reunited with his mother if the Avengers were to go back in time before Thanos made his infamous Snap, causing The Decimation. After all, Asgard has been home to various Infinity Stones throughout the years, and as Frigga was the realm’s fearless queen, it’s assumed she was very well aware of what the stones could do.

Last but not least, there’s always an outside chance that this version of Frigga is from an alternate dimension if the Avengers were to use the Quantum Realm to travel between the “prime” Earth and other realities. Various toy leaks have shown the group in new white suits, which would seem to hint that they’ll be travelling through the Quantum Realm.

Do you think Russo will be back in Endgame? If she does appear, do you think it will be through time travel or some other method? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.