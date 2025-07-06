7 Most Powerful Magic Users in the MCU (Including Mephisto)

The early phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were defined by strength. The Avengers wouldn’t have survived the events of their first team-up movie if they didn’t have Hulk and Thor on their side, ready to punch their way out of trouble. However, things got trickier in Avengers: Infinity War, when Thanos collected the Infinity Stones, which allowed him to bend reality to his will. It took a lot more strategy to beat him, and having a Master of the Mystic Arts around that could see alternate futures and how they would work out for the good guys was a huge help. From that moment on, magic has been an integral part of the MCU’s DNA.

Young characters like America Chavez and Ned Leeds are discovering that they have magical potential, and more and more sorcerers and witches are coming out of the woodwork. However, not everyone who can operate a Sling Ring can run with the big dogs, as the MCU is home to some incredible magic users.

7) Loki

After learning about Asgardian magic from his mother Frigga, Loki becomes a major problem. He uses illusions to get himself out of various sticky situations, including after faking his death in Thor: The Dark World. The God of Mischief’s most impressive feat, though, is using his magic to restore the multiverse and hold it together in Season 2 of his solo series.

6) Agatha Harkness

Despite making her MCU debut in WandaVision, Agatha Harkness has been active for centuries. She spends the majority of her life stealing magic from other witches, and even after Wanda Maximoff takes her power, she manipulates her coven into getting it back for her. The betrayal puts Agatha back on Death’s radar, which forces the witch to battle her old flame. Battling Death is not a walk in the park, but Agatha holds her own.

5) Doctor Strange

There’s no doubt that Stephen Strange is a late bloomer, only embracing magic after getting into a serious car accident that impairs his ability to be a surgeon. However, magic is Strange’s real calling, as he tricks the ruler of the Dark Dimension, Dormammu, after only studying for a short period. His abilities only grow after that, and by the time his second solo movie rolls around, there’s little he can’t do. Strange even dream walks into a dead version of himself and battles Scarlet Witch.

4) Ancient One

It’s impossible to have Doctor Strange on a list of powerful magic users that doesn’t include his mentor, the Ancient One. When Strange arrives in Kamar-Taj, she’s the Sorcerer Supreme, and for good reason. She’s able to keep Earth safe from all kinds of threats without breaking a sweat. Messing around with dark magic is her undoing, but making a mistake doesn’t take away from her raw power.

3) Death

Rio Vidal joins Agatha’s coven as the Green Witch, and she seems harmless enough at first. However, as witches start dying, it becomes clear that there’s more to Rio than meets the eye. She reveals that she’s actually Death and is on Earth to collect Billy Maximoff’s soul. Agatha and Billy team up to fight the cosmic entity, but they’re outmatched, and Agatha has to give up her soul to save Billy’s. While Death doesn’t get to stretch her legs in Agatha All Along, it’s clear her magic is on another level.

2) Mephisto

Mephisto has yet to appear anywhere other than a pizza restaurant, but it’s clear he’s not someone to mess around with. He gives The Hood a magical cloak and brings Riri Williams’ dead friend, Natalie, back to life. Those two feats make it seem like Mephisto’s powers have no limits, so when it comes time for him to throw hands with someone, there’s no doubt that he will use magic the likes of which the MCU has never seen.

1) Scarlet Witch

Before Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wanda is nothing but a Sokovian resident who’s bitter about losing her parents. HYDRA awakens something in her using the Mind Stone that allows her to tap into her magical potential, which gets her closer to becoming the Scarlet Witch. It takes her until WandaVision to embrace her new role, but once she does, there’s nothing she can’t achieve. The only reason she stops her mission to reunite with her children is because she realizes she’s going too far.

Do you think these are the seven most powerful magic users in the MCU? How would you rank the characters on this list? Let us know in the comments below!