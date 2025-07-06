Is the Phoenix Force About to Be Unleashed on the Ultimate Universe?

Ultimate X-Men and Ultimate Wolverine are two very different kinds of mutant comics. Ultimate X-Men is completely different from any X-Men comic currently on the stands, using horror and manga stylings to tell its story. Ultimate Wolverine is more traditional, dealing with Wolverine fighting against his Winter Soldier programming, introducing many familiar mutants to audiences. However, they both have the same goal, as both books showcase mutants fighting against an evil government that completely controls them. Ultimate Wolverine has taken readers much further into the Eurasian Republic than Ultimate X-Men has with its battles against the government of Ni Ho Kuni. Ultimate Wolverine #7 is no different, as it ends with a reveal that could change everything in the Ultimate Universe.

Ultimate Wolverine has many of the traditional X-Men in its cast, sometimes in shocking ways. Ultimate Wolverine #4 introduced several Omega class mutants, including Xavier and Jean Grey, who is known as Phoenix in this universe. This excited readers, as its a major clue to the disposition of the Phoenix Force in the Ultimate Universe. Ultimate Wolverine #7 gives readers a dark reminder that the Eurasian Republic has control of one of the most powerful forces in creations.

The Eurasian Republic Needs a New Weapon After Losing the Winter Soldier

The Eurasian Republic likes to create biological weapons with their mutant subjects. So, Wolverine was captured by the Eurasian Republic and transformed into the Winter Soldier. The Winter Soldier was created by Dr. Alonya Prostovich. Dr. Prostovich realized that they couldn’t take any chances when it came to controlling Wolverine. Brainwashing would only go so far, but luckily, the Eurasian Republic had the Cerebellum. The Cerebellum used telepathy on a wide scale, and had two of the most powerful mutant brains. The first was Xavier’s, whose body died while in captivity, his brain hooked to a life support rig. The second was Jean Grey, who they called the Phoenix specimen. The Eurasian Republic had knowledge of the power of the Phoenix, but had no way of getting it to manifest. However, Ultimate Wolverine #7 may have changed all of that.

The loss of the Winter Soldier is a massive blow for the Eurasian Republic. While a one man killing machine may not seem like the best weapon, Wolverine is unkillable. You can throw him into nearly any situation and he’ll survive. Even if he’s grievously injured, he still usually succeeds in his mission. He’s the best weapon that the Eurasian Republic has against the Opposition, as he can hunt them down with his super senses, and tear through whatever they have. Without the Winter Soldier, the Eurasian Republic has lost the easiest way to deal with their enemies. Magik, one of the Republic’s leaders, takes Prostovich to Limbo both as punishment for not being able to keep control of Wolverine, but also to learn any information that she may not have given the Eurasian Republic about him. Magik sicks Limbo demons on her and Prostovich begs for her life from Magik, finally revealing that she knows a way to destroy the Opposition. This buys her life, and Magik and Prostovich bring the news to Colossus, with Prostovich telling him that she needs time to make the whole thing work. This definitely appeals to Colossus. This could lead to a huge turning point in the balance of power on Earth-6160.

The Phoenix Force Could Doom Earth-6160 or Be Used Against the Maker

The Phoenix Force is one of the most powerful cosmic forces in the Multiverse. It’s the personification of the power of death and rebirth, and can do just about anything. Readers have seen Phoenix Force users pull off some amazing feats. The power of the Phoenix Force can basically do anything, which is what makes it so dangerous. Its power can corrupt anyone who isn’t ready for it, with every Phoenix user having some problems with the power at some point. The Eurasian Republic has no idea what it has on its hands, and it could doom their world.

The only reason that Jean Grey has learned to control the Phoenix Force so well is through years of discipline. 6160 Jean Grey wouldn’t have all of that discipline, and giving her access to that power could doom everything, because she would definitely lose control. If Prostovich can somehow transfer the Phoenix Force to Colossus or Magik, things could also go very badly as well, as we’ve seen what happens when Colossus and Magik get the power of Phoenix in Avengers vs. X-Men. However, releasing the Phoenix could not only doom the Eurasian Republic, but also the Maker. If the Opposition are somehow able to get their hands on that power, they could possibly free the world. The Phoenix is coming, but which way its power will go is the biggest question.

Ultimate Wolverine #7 is on sale now.