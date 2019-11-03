Avengers: Endgame Theory Reveals How Deadpool and Cable Can Join the MCU

With the purchase of 20th Century Fox by the Walt Disney Company, many fans are excited about the prospect of characters like the X-Men and the Fantastic Four finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while these franchises will be rebooted for their Marvel Studios debuts, one franchise will make the jump from its self-contained continuity and become a major part of the MCU. We’re talking about the Merc’ With the Mouth, of course, as Marvel gears up to make Deadpool 3. But there are questions as to how this would work.

Deadpool is probably the easiest character to make that jump, given his penchant to break the fourth wall. But there might be another more thorough method to bring the franchise into the MCU without ignoring their past adventures — and it all stems from Cable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One fan theory that began on Reddit suggests that Cable could find his technology to bounce through time thanks to Tony Stark and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, coming out of their adventure in Avengers: Endgame.

There were questions about Deadpool possibly staying separate from the MCU because of the character’s R-rated adventures, but writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick recently spoke with ComicBook about the excitement to see Wade Wilson in a big crossover event.

“We definitely we want to play in the sandbox,” Reese said. “One of the great things about the MCU is how rich and broad it is. For instance, just think about the world of villains, how great the world of villains are. We’re never able to use a lot of those villains because they were on the MCU. Well, now we can. So, right away, we’re definitely excited about getting the shot to do that. I think Ryan is too. I think the MCU people are too, just the idea of throwing Deadpool into the mix is exciting to them.”

Reese added, “I would not at all be shocked to see a really fun crossover that we’re taking advantage of of all the tools at our disposal and all the rich characters at our disposal.”

It sounds like Deadpool’s big debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be in the works at the moment, though Marvel Studios has yet to make any announcements yet.

There’s no word yet on when Deadpool 3 is anticipated to release in theaters.